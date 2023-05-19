TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — From Bristol’s Tattoo Fest to Appalachian Trail Days and more, News Channel 11 has you covered for weekend events in the Tri-Cities.

Below are events happening around the Tri-Cities from May 19 – May 21.

2023 State Street Tattoo Fest

Artists from across the country are set to turn the birthplace of country music into an ink capital of the United States in this weekend’s State St. Tattoo Fest. For more information, click here.

Friday-Sunday in Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee

Appalachian Trail Days

An estimated 20,000 people will attend Trail Days to celebrate the Appalachian Trail and hiker culture. For more information, click here.

Friday-Sunday in Damascus, Virginia

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Area High School Graduations

Dobyns Bennett – Friday, 8 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium

Tennessee High – Friday, 8 p.m. at Stone Castle

Elizabethton – Saturday, 9 a.m. at Citizens Bank Stadium

Daniel Boone – Saturday, 9 a.m. at ETSU Mini-Dome

David Crockett – Saturday, 1 p.m. at the ETSU Mini-Dome

Emory & Henry RAM Clinic

The RAM Clinic will provide free dental, vision and medical services. Identification and insurance are not required. For more information, click here.

Friday-Sunday at Emory & Henry College

Greeneville Iris Festival

The annual Iris Festival will feature arts, crafts, merchandise, food and entertainment from across the area. For more information, click here.

Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and Sunday starting at 12 p.m. in Downtown Greeneville

Music & Miles Half Marathon

The second annual Music & Miles Half Marathon will take place in Elizabethton. Runners will make their way through the 13.1-mile race starting at Covered Bridge Park. For more information, click here.

Saturday starting in Covered Bridge Park

20th Annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival

Attendees can enjoy food, music, special events, art and more at the 2023 Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival. For more information, click here.

Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at 404 Massachusetts Ave, Unicoi.

Landon Carter Portrait Unveiling

The original portrait of early settler and Carter County namesake, Landon Carter, will be on display at Sycamore Shoals Historic State Park. For more information, click here.

Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park visitor center.

Kids at Bays Day

Attendees can enjoy a variety of paid and free programs to help keep kids engaged at Bays Mountain Park all day long. For more information, click here.

Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Bays Mountain Park

Covered Bridge Jams

Victor Lawson N’ Boogie Chillen will perform at Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams Summer Concert Series. For more information, click here.

Saturday starting at 7 p.m. at Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton.

Atlantic Ale Vintage Market

Atlantic Ale House will host its Handmade & Vintage Market on Saturday. For more information, click here.

Saturday at 3 p.m. at Atlantic Ale House, Johnson City.