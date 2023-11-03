BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Well-renowned actor and comedian Paul Reiser will perform at the Paramount in Bristol in January. Reiser is most known for his role as Dr. Owens in Stranger Things.

According to a release from Paramount Bristol, Reiser will visit the Twin Cities on Jan. 26 as part of his “The Big Font” comedy tour. Reiser has appeared in many films and television shows throughout his career, including Stranger Things, Mad About You, The Boys, Beverly Hills Cop II, Aliens and The Kominsky Method.

He now brings his comedy tour to Paramount Bristol for a round of Friday night laughs. Paramount Member pre-sale tickets go on sale on Nov. 7 at noon, and public ticket sales begin Nov. 10 at noon, the release said. Tickets can be purchased at ParamountBristol.org.