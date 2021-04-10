Science Saturday: Paper Airplane Game

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)- WJHL is teaming up with Hands On! Discovery Center for Science Saturday!

Today, Brittney and John create paper airplanes to explain how planes fly and play a game!

Here is what you will need:

•Paper
•Stapler or tape (both optional)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss