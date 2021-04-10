Science Saturday: Paper Airplane Game

(WJHL)- WJHL is teaming up with Hands On! Discovery Center for Science Saturday!
Today, Brittney and John create paper airplanes to explain how planes fly and play a game!
Here is what you will need:
•Paper
•Stapler or tape (both optional)
