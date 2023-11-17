TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — The 81st run of the Santa Train, Vintage Market Days, tree lightings and more are set for this weekend in the Tri-Cities.

Below are events happening from Friday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 19.

To view Thanksgiving events, places offering free or to-go dinners and more, click here.

Vintage Market Days at Bristol Motor Speedway

  • Shopping, music, food and more
  • Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Bristol Motor Speedway’s south entrance

Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair in Kingsport

  • Free admission, entertainment, over 60 crafters from around the region
  • Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center Street Ste 224

Santa Train

  • Returning for its 81st run, the Santa Train will follow its usual 110-mile route, stopping at 13 locations across Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky.
  • Saturday
  • More information

Kingsport’s Santa Depot

  • Celebrating the arrival of Santa Claus from the Santa Train
  • Activities will include free hot chocolate, letters to Santa, stickers, food and more
  • Saturday from 1 – 3 p.m.
  • Centennial Park 245 E. Main Street, Downtown Kingsport

Elizabethton Tree Lighting, Parade of Champions

No Trash November Tweetsie Trail Cleanup

  • Hosted by Keep Carter County Beautiful and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
  • Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
  • Meet in the parking lot behind Coffee Company at 444 E. Elk Avenue, Elizabethton
  • More information

Tuffy Con

  • Celebration of all things pop culture. The event will include a cosplay contest, anime trivia, interactive sessions and more.
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Elizabethton High School

Holiday on the Ridge

  • Vendor fair and silent auction to support career technical education programs
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • West Ridge High School

Jeremiah School Christmas Bazaar

  • Shopping, bake sale, raffle prizes, food and more
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Carver Recreation Center, 322 W Watauga Avenue, Johnson City

Abingdon Festival of Trees Lighting

  • Kicks off the display of decorated trees. People can vote for their favorite trees by donating pet food or household supplies.
  • Sunday at 5:15 p.m.
  • Abingdon Visitor Center, 208 W. Main Street