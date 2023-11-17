TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — The 81st run of the Santa Train, Vintage Market Days, tree lightings and more are set for this weekend in the Tri-Cities.
Below are events happening from Friday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 19.
To view Thanksgiving events, places offering free or to-go dinners and more, click here.
Vintage Market Days at Bristol Motor Speedway
- Shopping, music, food and more
- Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Bristol Motor Speedway’s south entrance
Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair in Kingsport
- Free admission, entertainment, over 60 crafters from around the region
- Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center Street Ste 224
Santa Train
- Returning for its 81st run, the Santa Train will follow its usual 110-mile route, stopping at 13 locations across Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky.
- Saturday
- More information
Kingsport’s Santa Depot
- Celebrating the arrival of Santa Claus from the Santa Train
- Activities will include free hot chocolate, letters to Santa, stickers, food and more
- Saturday from 1 – 3 p.m.
- Centennial Park 245 E. Main Street, Downtown Kingsport
Elizabethton Tree Lighting, Parade of Champions
- Parade hosted for Texas Ranger outfielder Evan Carter
- Tree lighting to kick off the Christmas season
- Festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday
- Elk Avenue, Downtown Elizabethton
- More information
No Trash November Tweetsie Trail Cleanup
- Hosted by Keep Carter County Beautiful and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
- Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
- Meet in the parking lot behind Coffee Company at 444 E. Elk Avenue, Elizabethton
- More information
Tuffy Con
- Celebration of all things pop culture. The event will include a cosplay contest, anime trivia, interactive sessions and more.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Elizabethton High School
Holiday on the Ridge
- Vendor fair and silent auction to support career technical education programs
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- West Ridge High School
Jeremiah School Christmas Bazaar
- Shopping, bake sale, raffle prizes, food and more
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Carver Recreation Center, 322 W Watauga Avenue, Johnson City
Abingdon Festival of Trees Lighting
- Kicks off the display of decorated trees. People can vote for their favorite trees by donating pet food or household supplies.
- Sunday at 5:15 p.m.
- Abingdon Visitor Center, 208 W. Main Street