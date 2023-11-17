TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — The 81st run of the Santa Train, Vintage Market Days, tree lightings and more are set for this weekend in the Tri-Cities.

Below are events happening from Friday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 19.

Vintage Market Days at Bristol Motor Speedway

Shopping, music, food and more

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bristol Motor Speedway’s south entrance

Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair in Kingsport

Free admission, entertainment, over 60 crafters from around the region

Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center Street Ste 224

Santa Train

Returning for its 81st run, the Santa Train will follow its usual 110-mile route, stopping at 13 locations across Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Saturday

Kingsport’s Santa Depot

Celebrating the arrival of Santa Claus from the Santa Train

Activities will include free hot chocolate, letters to Santa, stickers, food and more

Saturday from 1 – 3 p.m.

Centennial Park 245 E. Main Street, Downtown Kingsport

Elizabethton Tree Lighting, Parade of Champions

Parade hosted for Texas Ranger outfielder Evan Carter

Tree lighting to kick off the Christmas season

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday

Elk Avenue, Downtown Elizabethton

No Trash November Tweetsie Trail Cleanup

Hosted by Keep Carter County Beautiful and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Meet in the parking lot behind Coffee Company at 444 E. Elk Avenue, Elizabethton

Tuffy Con

Celebration of all things pop culture. The event will include a cosplay contest, anime trivia, interactive sessions and more.

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Elizabethton High School

Holiday on the Ridge

Vendor fair and silent auction to support career technical education programs

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

West Ridge High School

Jeremiah School Christmas Bazaar

Shopping, bake sale, raffle prizes, food and more

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Carver Recreation Center, 322 W Watauga Avenue, Johnson City

Abingdon Festival of Trees Lighting