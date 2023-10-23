KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local archivist Brianne Wright recently published a book exploring the history of Kingsport’s diverse industries during the 20th century.

A release from the Kingsport Public Library said the book is entitled Kingsport: City of Industry and features hundreds of historic photos from the city’s archives. Detailed information is included on key industries from the city’s early days like Eastman, Borden Mills, Blue Ridge Glass and more.

The book is priced at $24.99 and can be purchased at Hudson’s General Store on Broad Street, on Amazon.com, the Arcadia Publishing website and other online bookstores. The release said all proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Kingsport Archives.

Author and Archivist Brianne Wright

“I find Kingsport history fascinating, especially with industry and how the city came together,” Wright said of her reasoning behind writing the book.

“Above all else, I hope the book provides a history lesson to folks and those who read it have a better appreciation of how Kingsport came to be.”

Wright lives in Church Hill with her husband and daughter. She attended both East Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee. Along with this new book release, Wright has written books titled On this Day in Kingsport History and Images of America Downtown Kingsport.

During her time in the Model City, Wright has received several recognitions and awards, including the East TN Historical Society’s Award of Excellence in 2014 and 2017, the East TN Historical Society’s Community History Award in 2017, the Society of TN Archivists John H. Thweatt Archival Advancement Award in 2018 and the Society of American Archivists Foundation Travel Award in 2020 and 2022.