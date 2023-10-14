JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Need an excuse to not cook at home? What about an excuse to try something new? Restaurant Week begins in downtown Johnson City on Monday, giving residents an opportunity to visit locally-owned restaurants.

Restaurant Week gives the community a chance to support their local restaurants in the downtown district by encouraging residents and visitors to try something new at several participating locations.

Residents will have the opportunity to take advantage of special menu items and discounts offered by some downtown restaurants.

Restaurant Week aims to celebrate “the restaurant community’s resilience, great food, and all the people who make the downtown Johnson City dining scene the best in the region,” according to a release from the Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA).

“This foodie-favorite week is the perfect time to tour our diverse and thriving downtown restaurants,” the release states.

For more information on participating downtown Johnson City Restaurants, specials and deals, visit downtownjc.com/restaurantweek.