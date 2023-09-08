TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Monday, Sept 11. marks twenty-two years since terrorist attacks impacted the United States, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Below are events happening around the Tri-Cities to honor those fallen.

2023 Tri-Cities Memorial Stair Climb

The 9th Annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol – Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.

On Saturday, nearly 700 climbers will show that “Never Forget” is more than a slogan. Participants will climb a section of grandstands at Bristol Motor Speedway totaling 110 stories to represent the number of floors in the Twin Towers.

Check-in starts at 7 a.m. at the North Entrance with the opening ceremonies starting at 9 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Johnson City 9/11 Memorial

At Veterans Memorial Park in Johnson City on Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 a.m.

The Johnson City 9/11 Memorial is set to remember first responders and Sept. 11.

9/11 Memorial Blood Drive

Monday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Marsh Regional Blood Center is hosting at 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive at the Bristol Dragway Entrance 3.