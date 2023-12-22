TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — While several restaurants and stores in the Tri-Cities will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, many will remain open – at least for certain hours.

News Channel 11 has compiled a list of places that will still serve customers and diners on both days.

Restaurants

IHOP – Open 24/7.

Waffle House – Open 24/7.

McDonald’s – Select locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To view locations, click here.

Applebee’s – Open 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Taco Bell – Open regular hours on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Kentucky Fried Chicken – Open regular hours on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Panera Bread – Open 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

McAlister’s Deli – Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Pal’s – Open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Cracker Barrel – Closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Bob Evans – Open 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Hooters – Hooters in Johnson City will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. – midnight on Christmas Day.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery (Kingsport, Bristol, Virginia) – Open 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Shoney’s – Open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Freiberg’s (Johnson City) – Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Golden Corral – Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Sahib Indian Cuisine (Johnson City) – Open regular hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Wok & Hibachi (Johnson City) – Open 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Ming’s Asian Cuisine (Johnson City) – Open Christmas Eve from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Christmas Day from 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Panda House (Johnson City) – Open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Rainbow Asian Cuisine (Johnson City) – Open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

China House (Kingsport) – Open Christmas Day from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet (Johnson City) – Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Happy Wok (Johnson City) – Open Christmas Day from 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

China Star Buffet (Kingsport) – Open 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Fuji Japanese Restaurant (Johnson City) – Open 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 – 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Osaka Japanese Steakhouse (Bristol, Virginia) – Open from noon – 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Shanghai (Bristol, Virginia) – Open regular hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Miso Teriyaki House (Johnson City) – Open 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Wasabi (Kingsport) – Open regular hours on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Coffee Shops

Starbucks – Certain Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but others will be closed. To check specific locations, click here.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Hours vary by store. To check specific locations, click here.

Grocery Stores

Food City – Closes at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Publix (Johnson City) – Closes at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Food Lion – Closes at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Aldi – Closes at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

The Fresh Market (Johnson City) – Closes at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.