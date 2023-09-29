TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 calls for perfect, sunny fall weather this weekend.
Below are events happening in the region on Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1.
Final Food Truck Rally
- Various food trucks and live music
- Starts Friday at 5 p.m.
- High Voltage in Kingsport
- More information
“Reel ‘Em, Boys, Reel ‘Em” Film Screening
- Film screening and Q&A with filmmaker Becky Hill
- Starts Friday at 6:30 p.m.
- Birthplace of Country Music Museum Performance Theater
- More information
Science Hill Homecoming Parade
- Ahead of Science Hill’s homecoming game against West Ridge
- Leaves Freedom Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Friday
- More information
Bristol Oktoberfest
- Food and drink event at various Bristol locations
- Starts Saturday at 2 p.m.
- More information
Pickleball State Championship
- Pickleball championship for all ages and skill levels
- Saturday and Sunday
- Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City
- More information
Reedy Creek Cleanup
- Kayak cleanup, attendees are asked to bring their own kayak
- Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Meet at Holston Valley Trailhead in Kingsport
- More information
Season’s End Plant Swap & Sale
- Drinks, vendors, plants and more
- Starts Saturday at noon
- Tennessee Hills Brewstillery
- More information
Gray Fall Festival
- Food, music, vendors and more
- Starts Saturday at 10 a.m.
- Appalachian Fairgrounds
- More information
Bluff City Heritage Day
- Community-wide yard sale, craft vendors, music, car show, food and more
- Starts Saturday at 8 a.m.
- Main Street in Bluff City
- More information