TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 calls for perfect, sunny fall weather this weekend.

Below are events happening in the region on Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1.

Final Food Truck Rally

  • Various food trucks and live music
  • Starts Friday at 5 p.m.
  • High Voltage in Kingsport
  • More information

“Reel ‘Em, Boys, Reel ‘Em” Film Screening

  • Film screening and Q&A with filmmaker Becky Hill
  • Starts Friday at 6:30 p.m.
  • Birthplace of Country Music Museum Performance Theater
  • More information

Science Hill Homecoming Parade

  • Ahead of Science Hill’s homecoming game against West Ridge
  • Leaves Freedom Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Friday
  • More information

Bristol Oktoberfest

  • Food and drink event at various Bristol locations
  • Starts Saturday at 2 p.m.
  • More information

Pickleball State Championship

  • Pickleball championship for all ages and skill levels
  • Saturday and Sunday
  • Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City
  • More information

Reedy Creek Cleanup

  • Kayak cleanup, attendees are asked to bring their own kayak
  • Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Meet at Holston Valley Trailhead in Kingsport
  • More information

Season’s End Plant Swap & Sale

  • Drinks, vendors, plants and more
  • Starts Saturday at noon
  • Tennessee Hills Brewstillery
  • More information

Gray Fall Festival

  • Food, music, vendors and more
  • Starts Saturday at 10 a.m.
  • Appalachian Fairgrounds
  • More information

Bluff City Heritage Day

  • Community-wide yard sale, craft vendors, music, car show, food and more
  • Starts Saturday at 8 a.m.
  • Main Street in Bluff City
  • More information