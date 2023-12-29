TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — 2024 is just around the corner and plenty of events are scheduled in the Tri-Cities area to celebrate the last days of 2023.

Below are events happening in and around the region from Saturday, Dec. 30 – Monday, Jan. 1.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Brew Year’s Eve Eve at Tennessee Hills Brewstillery

life music, free entry, craft brews, early champagne toast

7 – 11 p.m.

Tennessee Hills Brewstillery, 458 W Walnut Street, Johnson City

More information

Sunday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

New Year’s Eve Chandelier Ball Drop Event at Tiebreakers

Lobby dance party with circus arts, live screening of NYC Ball Drop, midnight Chandelier Ball Drop

Tiebreakers, 1805 N Roan Street, Johnson City

Starting at 9 p.m.

More information

New Year’s Eve at Vivian’s Table and LUMAC Rooftop Bar

Three-course dinner, dancing, seasonal cocktails, midnight toast

The Bristol Hotel, 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia

6 p.m. – midnight

$69 per person for dinner, no cover charge for LUMAC Rooftop Bar

More information

New Year’s Eve Bash – Breakfast in Blue

Kingsport Chamber’s New Year’s Eve Bash

The Reserve, 201 E Center Street, Kingsport

9 p.m. – midnight

More information

Midnight on Main & Depot in Greeneville

Live music, kids zone, food trucks, ball drop, fireworks

Main Street, Depot Street in Downtown Greeneville

8 p.m. – midnight

More information

Town of Erwin’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Firework display and music

Downtown Erwin

Starting at 7:30 p.m.

More information

New Year’s Eve Party at Wonderland Lounge/Bar N Grill

Balloon drop, champagne toast at midnight, music

Wonderland Lounge/Bar N Grill, 121 Spring Street, Suite # 100, Johnson City

Starting at 10:00 p.m.

More information

New Year’s Eve with Tumbling River Band

Live music

Capones, 227 E Main St, Johnson City

Starting at 8 p.m.

More information

New Year’s Eve with the Twangbangers

Live music

Wild Wing Cafe, 71 Wilson Ave, Johnson City

Starts at 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve with the HercuLeons (John Cowan & Andrea Zonn)

Live music

The Down Home, 300 W Main Street, Johnson City

Starts at 9 p.m.

More information

New Year’s Eve Gatsby Party

Entertainment and champagne toast

Holiday Inn, 101 West Springbrook Drive, Johnson City

Starts at 8 p.m.

More information

Twilight Toast: An Early New Year’s Eve Celebration

Live music, early ball drop, champagne toast, food

Tennessee Hills Distillery, 115 E Woodrow Ave, Jonesborough

Starting at 4 p.m.

More information

New Year’s Eve Drag Queen Party

Balloon drop and toast

Gypsy Circus Cider Company, 2645 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport

Doors open at 8 p.m.

More information

New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery Party

Murder mystery, axe-throwing, dance party, karaoke, champagne toast

$60 per person, ticket includes appetizer, entree, dessert

Axe and Ale House, 155 Moore St, Bristol, Virginia

Starts at 6:30 p.m.

More information

Cascade Draft House New Year’s Eve

Live music with Alpine Motel

Cascade Draft House, 832 State St, Bristol, Tennessee

Starts at 7 p.m.

More information

Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock New Year’s Eve

$50,000 giveaway, live entertainment, food stations, balloon drop

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, 2640 Veda Drive, Bristol, Virginia

Live entertainment begins at 4 p.m.

More information

New Year’s Eve Dinner and Soiree

Food, live DJ, champagne toast

Union 41, 171 Piedmont Avenue, Bristol, Virginia

Starts at 5 p.m.

More information

Michael Waltrip Brewing New Year’s Eve Celebration

Food, music, free entry, open to all ages, toast at midnight

Michael Waltrip Brewing, 235 Moore St, Bristol, Virginia

Starts at 9 p.m.

More information

Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

Watauga Lake Frostbite Race

Sailboat race on Watauga Lake

Lakeshore Marina Sailboat Dock on Watauga Lake, Hampton

Starts at 2 p.m.

More information

Light up the Night – New Year’s Hike

Moderate 2-mile hike lit by kerosene lanterns in Warriors’ Path State Park in Sullivan County

Open to adults and children

Children are asked to bring a small flashlight

Starts at midnight

More information

First-Day Hike to Birchfield Camp

Steep hike in Rocky Fork State Park led by Park Ranger Marty Silver

Meet at the Interstate Welcome Center on I-26, exit 45 (Clear Branch Road). Hikers will carpool to the trailhead

Starts at 9:30 a.m.

More information

First Day Hike in Roan Mountain State Park

Hikers will join Ranger O’Day for a hike along Peg Leg Mine trail

The trail is moderate and around 1.10 miles long

Visitor Center Porch, Roan Mountain State Park

Starts at 1 p.m.

More information

To view more First Day Hikes in state parks across Tennessee, click here.