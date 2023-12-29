TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — 2024 is just around the corner and plenty of events are scheduled in the Tri-Cities area to celebrate the last days of 2023.

Below are events happening in and around the region from Saturday, Dec. 30 – Monday, Jan. 1.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Brew Year’s Eve Eve at Tennessee Hills Brewstillery

  • life music, free entry, craft brews, early champagne toast
  • 7 – 11 p.m.
  • Tennessee Hills Brewstillery, 458 W Walnut Street, Johnson City
  • More information

Sunday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

New Year’s Eve Chandelier Ball Drop Event at Tiebreakers

  • Lobby dance party with circus arts, live screening of NYC Ball Drop, midnight Chandelier Ball Drop
  • Tiebreakers, 1805 N Roan Street, Johnson City
  • Starting at 9 p.m.
  • More information

New Year’s Eve at Vivian’s Table and LUMAC Rooftop Bar

  • Three-course dinner, dancing, seasonal cocktails, midnight toast
  • The Bristol Hotel, 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia
  • 6 p.m. – midnight
  • $69 per person for dinner, no cover charge for LUMAC Rooftop Bar
  • More information

New Year’s Eve Bash – Breakfast in Blue

  • Kingsport Chamber’s New Year’s Eve Bash
  • The Reserve, 201 E Center Street, Kingsport
  • 9 p.m. – midnight
  • More information

Midnight on Main & Depot in Greeneville

  • Live music, kids zone, food trucks, ball drop, fireworks
  • Main Street, Depot Street in Downtown Greeneville
  • 8 p.m. – midnight
  • More information

Town of Erwin’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

  • Firework display and music
  • Downtown Erwin
  • Starting at 7:30 p.m.
  • More information

New Year’s Eve Party at Wonderland Lounge/Bar N Grill

  • Balloon drop, champagne toast at midnight, music
  • Wonderland Lounge/Bar N Grill, 121 Spring Street, Suite # 100, Johnson City
  • Starting at 10:00 p.m.
  • More information

New Year’s Eve with Tumbling River Band

  • Live music
  • Capones, 227 E Main St, Johnson City
  • Starting at 8 p.m.
  • More information

New Year’s Eve with the Twangbangers

  • Live music
  • Wild Wing Cafe, 71 Wilson Ave, Johnson City
  • Starts at 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve with the HercuLeons (John Cowan & Andrea Zonn)

  • Live music
  • The Down Home, 300 W Main Street, Johnson City
  • Starts at 9 p.m.
  • More information

New Year’s Eve Gatsby Party

  • Entertainment and champagne toast
  • Holiday Inn, 101 West Springbrook Drive, Johnson City
  • Starts at 8 p.m.
  • More information

Twilight Toast: An Early New Year’s Eve Celebration

  • Live music, early ball drop, champagne toast, food
  • Tennessee Hills Distillery, 115 E Woodrow Ave, Jonesborough
  • Starting at 4 p.m.
  • More information

New Year’s Eve Drag Queen Party

  • Balloon drop and toast
  • Gypsy Circus Cider Company, 2645 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport
  • Doors open at 8 p.m.
  • More information

New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery Party

  • Murder mystery, axe-throwing, dance party, karaoke, champagne toast
  • $60 per person, ticket includes appetizer, entree, dessert
  • Axe and Ale House, 155 Moore St, Bristol, Virginia
  • Starts at 6:30 p.m.
  • More information

Cascade Draft House New Year’s Eve

  • Live music with Alpine Motel
  • Cascade Draft House, 832 State St, Bristol, Tennessee
  • Starts at 7 p.m.
  • More information

Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock New Year’s Eve

  • $50,000 giveaway, live entertainment, food stations, balloon drop
  • Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, 2640 Veda Drive, Bristol, Virginia
  • Live entertainment begins at 4 p.m.
  • More information

New Year’s Eve Dinner and Soiree

  • Food, live DJ, champagne toast
  • Union 41, 171 Piedmont Avenue, Bristol, Virginia
  • Starts at 5 p.m.
  • More information

Michael Waltrip Brewing New Year’s Eve Celebration

  • Food, music, free entry, open to all ages, toast at midnight
  • Michael Waltrip Brewing, 235 Moore St, Bristol, Virginia
  • Starts at 9 p.m.
  • More information

Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

Watauga Lake Frostbite Race

  • Sailboat race on Watauga Lake
  • Lakeshore Marina Sailboat Dock on Watauga Lake, Hampton
  • Starts at 2 p.m.
  • More information

Light up the Night – New Year’s Hike

  • Moderate 2-mile hike lit by kerosene lanterns in Warriors’ Path State Park in Sullivan County
  • Open to adults and children
  • Children are asked to bring a small flashlight
  • Starts at midnight
  • More information

First-Day Hike to Birchfield Camp

  • Steep hike in Rocky Fork State Park led by Park Ranger Marty Silver
  • Meet at the Interstate Welcome Center on I-26, exit 45 (Clear Branch Road). Hikers will carpool to the trailhead
  • Starts at 9:30 a.m.
  • More information

First Day Hike in Roan Mountain State Park

  • Hikers will join Ranger O’Day for a hike along Peg Leg Mine trail
  • The trail is moderate and around 1.10 miles long
  • Visitor Center Porch, Roan Mountain State Park
  • Starts at 1 p.m.
  • More information

To view more First Day Hikes in state parks across Tennessee, click here.