TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — 2024 is just around the corner and plenty of events are scheduled in the Tri-Cities area to celebrate the last days of 2023.
Below are events happening in and around the region from Saturday, Dec. 30 – Monday, Jan. 1.
Saturday, Dec. 30
Brew Year’s Eve Eve at Tennessee Hills Brewstillery
- life music, free entry, craft brews, early champagne toast
- 7 – 11 p.m.
- Tennessee Hills Brewstillery, 458 W Walnut Street, Johnson City
Sunday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)
New Year’s Eve Chandelier Ball Drop Event at Tiebreakers
- Lobby dance party with circus arts, live screening of NYC Ball Drop, midnight Chandelier Ball Drop
- Tiebreakers, 1805 N Roan Street, Johnson City
- Starting at 9 p.m.
New Year’s Eve at Vivian’s Table and LUMAC Rooftop Bar
- Three-course dinner, dancing, seasonal cocktails, midnight toast
- The Bristol Hotel, 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia
- 6 p.m. – midnight
- $69 per person for dinner, no cover charge for LUMAC Rooftop Bar
New Year’s Eve Bash – Breakfast in Blue
- Kingsport Chamber’s New Year’s Eve Bash
- The Reserve, 201 E Center Street, Kingsport
- 9 p.m. – midnight
Midnight on Main & Depot in Greeneville
- Live music, kids zone, food trucks, ball drop, fireworks
- Main Street, Depot Street in Downtown Greeneville
- 8 p.m. – midnight
Town of Erwin’s New Year’s Eve Celebration
- Firework display and music
- Downtown Erwin
- Starting at 7:30 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Party at Wonderland Lounge/Bar N Grill
- Balloon drop, champagne toast at midnight, music
- Wonderland Lounge/Bar N Grill, 121 Spring Street, Suite # 100, Johnson City
- Starting at 10:00 p.m.
New Year’s Eve with Tumbling River Band
- Live music
- Capones, 227 E Main St, Johnson City
- Starting at 8 p.m.
New Year’s Eve with the Twangbangers
- Live music
- Wild Wing Cafe, 71 Wilson Ave, Johnson City
- Starts at 8 p.m.
New Year’s Eve with the HercuLeons (John Cowan & Andrea Zonn)
- Live music
- The Down Home, 300 W Main Street, Johnson City
- Starts at 9 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Gatsby Party
- Entertainment and champagne toast
- Holiday Inn, 101 West Springbrook Drive, Johnson City
- Starts at 8 p.m.
Twilight Toast: An Early New Year’s Eve Celebration
- Live music, early ball drop, champagne toast, food
- Tennessee Hills Distillery, 115 E Woodrow Ave, Jonesborough
- Starting at 4 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Drag Queen Party
- Balloon drop and toast
- Gypsy Circus Cider Company, 2645 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport
- Doors open at 8 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery Party
- Murder mystery, axe-throwing, dance party, karaoke, champagne toast
- $60 per person, ticket includes appetizer, entree, dessert
- Axe and Ale House, 155 Moore St, Bristol, Virginia
- Starts at 6:30 p.m.
Cascade Draft House New Year’s Eve
- Live music with Alpine Motel
- Cascade Draft House, 832 State St, Bristol, Tennessee
- Starts at 7 p.m.
Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock New Year’s Eve
- $50,000 giveaway, live entertainment, food stations, balloon drop
- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, 2640 Veda Drive, Bristol, Virginia
- Live entertainment begins at 4 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Dinner and Soiree
- Food, live DJ, champagne toast
- Union 41, 171 Piedmont Avenue, Bristol, Virginia
- Starts at 5 p.m.
Michael Waltrip Brewing New Year’s Eve Celebration
- Food, music, free entry, open to all ages, toast at midnight
- Michael Waltrip Brewing, 235 Moore St, Bristol, Virginia
- Starts at 9 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)
Watauga Lake Frostbite Race
- Sailboat race on Watauga Lake
- Lakeshore Marina Sailboat Dock on Watauga Lake, Hampton
- Starts at 2 p.m.
Light up the Night – New Year’s Hike
- Moderate 2-mile hike lit by kerosene lanterns in Warriors’ Path State Park in Sullivan County
- Open to adults and children
- Children are asked to bring a small flashlight
- Starts at midnight
First-Day Hike to Birchfield Camp
- Steep hike in Rocky Fork State Park led by Park Ranger Marty Silver
- Meet at the Interstate Welcome Center on I-26, exit 45 (Clear Branch Road). Hikers will carpool to the trailhead
- Starts at 9:30 a.m.
First Day Hike in Roan Mountain State Park
- Hikers will join Ranger O’Day for a hike along Peg Leg Mine trail
- The trail is moderate and around 1.10 miles long
- Visitor Center Porch, Roan Mountain State Park
- Starts at 1 p.m.
To view more First Day Hikes in state parks across Tennessee, click here.