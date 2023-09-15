TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — A weekend filled with NASCAR, a county fair, a pickleball tournament and more is in store for the Tri-Cities.

Below are events happening in and around the region from Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17.

Race Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

Food City 300 Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Saturday at 7:30 p.m.



Several driver appearances and more at scheduled for Friday and Saturday ahead of the Food City 300 and Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

For a complete schedule, click here.

Washington County, Virginia Fair

The Washington County, Virginia Fair continues this Friday and Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The fair features live music, carnival rides, food and more.

For a complete schedule and more information, click here.

Model City Marketplace

The Model City Marketplace returns to the Kingsport Civic Auditorium on Friday and Saturday for its Fall & Holiday Show.

The marketplace will feature small businesses that offer handmade goods, vintage items, books, clothing, food, jewelry, garden fare, woodcrafts and more.

For more information, click here.

Constitution Day Event

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee will host a public reading of the U.S. Constitution to celebrate Constitution Day on Friday.

The event runs from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the steps of the James H. Quillen United States Courthouse in Greeneville.

Girls Inc. Pickleball Tournament

Girls Inc. of Johnson City is hosting a Pickleball Tournament on Saturday at Memorial Park Community Center.

Entry is $45 per person and includes a shirt, lunch from Chick-fil-A, goodie bags and prizes for 1st and 2nd place. Registration begins at 7 a.m.

The tournament is open to all skill levels. For more information click here.

Sorghum Festival

Local volunteers will demonstrate how sorghum is made and turned into molasses at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site on Saturday.

A biscuit and gravy breakfast with sorghum will be served at the festival from 8 – 11 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Sassafras Moon Herbal Festival

The celebration of Appalachian herbal traditions and foods will be the focus of the outdoor Sassafras Moon Herbal Festival in Erwin on Saturday.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in downtown Erwin.

For more information, click here.

Tri-Cities Toy and Hobby Show

A Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show benefiting Gray Community Chest will take place on Saturday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

The show runs from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Admission is $5 with children under 12 admitted free.

Community Fundraiser for Paisley

A community fundraiser for Paisley, a girl who was born with half a heart and Down syndrome, will take place on Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m. at Hardin Park Pavilion #2 in Greeneville.

Learn to Fly Event

Johnson City Radio Controllers will host the annual “Learn to Fly” event on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Tri-Cities Model Airport.

The event is an opportunity for the general public to be introduced to RC flying.

Tusculum Gaming Festival

Tusculum University is hosting its inaugural Gaming Festival from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The festival will feature tournaments, vendors, food and more. The event is open to all ages.

For entry into a tournament, click here.

SlagleFest

Enjoy music, art, food and more at the Yoga Farm in Elizabethton on Saturday. The event starts at noon with gates opening at 11 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Worldwide Taco Trek

Johnson City has partnered with Trek Bicycle Johnson City to host the first Worldwide Taco Trek ride on Saturday.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. in King Commons and the ride begins at 4 p.m. The family-friendly bike route begins at Trek Bicycle and takes riders through the Tree Streets, the Tweetsie Trail and ends downtown.

Appalachian Fusion Farm-to-Table Dinner

The Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council (ARCD) is hosting its annual farm-to-table dinner, Appalachian Fusion, on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Serenity Knoll Farm & Cooking School.

The dinner features products sourced from over 15 different local producers and is set to be served family-style.

The dinner is for ages 21+ and tickets are $100 per person. For more information, click here.

Covered Bridge Jams

Lost Creek Bluegrass Band will perform at the final Covered Bridge Jams of the season. The concert starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Covered Bridge Park.

Dan’l Boone Car Club Corvette Show

Corvettes will be featured at the Allandale Car Show on Sunday in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Chevrolet Corvette.

Trophies will be awarded for best in class for each Corvette generation C1 through C8.

The car show starts at 9 a.m. at the Allandale Mansion in Kingsport. For more information, click here.