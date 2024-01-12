TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, a Night Sky Party at Roan Mountain, a bounce and splash event at the Kingsport Aquatic Center and more are set for this weekend in the Tri-Cities.

Below are events happening from Saturday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 15.

Saturday

The Palace Barbershop Celebration

  • The oldest black-owned barbershop in Johnson City is closing after 50 years
  • Food catered by ig Boys BBQ & Grill
  • 6 – 8 p.m.
  • The Langston Center, Johnson City

Kingsport Family Bounce and Splash

  • Hosted by the Kingsport Aquatic Center and YMCA
  • Swimming, inflatables, games and crafts
  • 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Kingsport Aquatic Center
  • More information

Abingdon MLK March and Celebration

  • March begins at 1:30 p.m. at Charles Wesley UMC, 322 East Main Street, Abingdon
  • Celebration starts at 2 p.m. at Abingdon UMC, 101 East Main Street, Abingdon
  • More information

Sunday

Roan Mountain Night Sky Party

  • See Saturn’s rings and constellations while enjoying a bonfire and snacks
  • 8 – 9 p.m.
  • Roan Mountain State Park (Cabin 21-30 parking lot)
  • More information

Monday – Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events

Johnson City

  • Worship service, prayer breakfast, food drive, storytelling event, dinner, blood drive and more
  • To view details, click here.

Kingsport

  • MLK Day Parade
  • Starts at noon
  • E. Sullivan Street & Center Street (The Parking Lot of Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport)

Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia

  • Youth program with activities
    • Bristol YMCA, starts at 12:30 p.m.
  • March to Bristol sign
    • Begins at Bristol YWCA, starts at 1:30 p.m.
  • MLK Program
    • First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, starts at 2 p.m.

UVA Wise

  • Free community dinner at 5:30 p.m.
  • Candlelight march starts at 6:30 p.m.
  • More information