TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, a Night Sky Party at Roan Mountain, a bounce and splash event at the Kingsport Aquatic Center and more are set for this weekend in the Tri-Cities.
Below are events happening from Saturday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 15.
Saturday
The Palace Barbershop Celebration
- The oldest black-owned barbershop in Johnson City is closing after 50 years
- Food catered by ig Boys BBQ & Grill
- 6 – 8 p.m.
- The Langston Center, Johnson City
Kingsport Family Bounce and Splash
- Hosted by the Kingsport Aquatic Center and YMCA
- Swimming, inflatables, games and crafts
- 6 – 8 p.m.
- Kingsport Aquatic Center
- More information
Abingdon MLK March and Celebration
- March begins at 1:30 p.m. at Charles Wesley UMC, 322 East Main Street, Abingdon
- Celebration starts at 2 p.m. at Abingdon UMC, 101 East Main Street, Abingdon
- More information
Sunday
Roan Mountain Night Sky Party
- See Saturn’s rings and constellations while enjoying a bonfire and snacks
- 8 – 9 p.m.
- Roan Mountain State Park (Cabin 21-30 parking lot)
- More information
Monday – Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events
Johnson City
- Worship service, prayer breakfast, food drive, storytelling event, dinner, blood drive and more
- To view details, click here.
Kingsport
- MLK Day Parade
- Starts at noon
- E. Sullivan Street & Center Street (The Parking Lot of Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport)
Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia
- Youth program with activities
- Bristol YMCA, starts at 12:30 p.m.
- March to Bristol sign
- Begins at Bristol YWCA, starts at 1:30 p.m.
- MLK Program
- First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, starts at 2 p.m.
UVA Wise
- Free community dinner at 5:30 p.m.
- Candlelight march starts at 6:30 p.m.
- More information