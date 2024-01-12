TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, a Night Sky Party at Roan Mountain, a bounce and splash event at the Kingsport Aquatic Center and more are set for this weekend in the Tri-Cities.

Below are events happening from Saturday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 15.

Saturday

The Palace Barbershop Celebration

The oldest black-owned barbershop in Johnson City is closing after 50 years

Food catered by ig Boys BBQ & Grill

6 – 8 p.m.

The Langston Center, Johnson City

Kingsport Family Bounce and Splash

Hosted by the Kingsport Aquatic Center and YMCA

Swimming, inflatables, games and crafts

6 – 8 p.m.

Kingsport Aquatic Center

More information

Abingdon MLK March and Celebration

March begins at 1:30 p.m. at Charles Wesley UMC, 322 East Main Street, Abingdon

Celebration starts at 2 p.m. at Abingdon UMC, 101 East Main Street, Abingdon

More information

Sunday

Roan Mountain Night Sky Party

See Saturn’s rings and constellations while enjoying a bonfire and snacks

8 – 9 p.m.

Roan Mountain State Park (Cabin 21-30 parking lot)

More information

Monday – Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events

Johnson City

Worship service, prayer breakfast, food drive, storytelling event, dinner, blood drive and more

To view details, click here.

Kingsport

MLK Day Parade

Starts at noon

E. Sullivan Street & Center Street (The Parking Lot of Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport)

Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia

Youth program with activities Bristol YMCA, starts at 12:30 p.m.

March to Bristol sign Begins at Bristol YWCA, starts at 1:30 p.m.

MLK Program First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, starts at 2 p.m.



UVA Wise