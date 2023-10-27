TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Miss Food City, the Elizabethton Classic Band Competition and more are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities.

Below are area events happening from Friday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 29.

To view a complete list of Halloween-themed events in the region, click here.

Milligan Homecoming

Miss Food City Pageant

  • Saturday at 7 p.m.
  • Emory & Henry College’s McGlothlin Center for the Arts
  • More information

Elizabethton Classic Band Competition

  • Hosted by the Elizabethton Betsy Band, featuring multiple local and regional bands
  • Saturday starting at noon
  • More information

Drug Take Back Day

Several drug takebacks are scheduled in the area on Saturday. View the complete list here.

Out of the Darkness Community Walk

  • American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
  • Saturday, check in at 2 p.m., walk starts at 3 p.m.
  • Cumberland Square Park, Bristol, Virginia
  • More information

Jonesborough Flag Retirement Ceremony

  • Jonesborough’s Flag Committee and the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC
  • Sunday at 2 p.m.
  • Jonesborough Town Hall, 123 Boone Street, Jonesborough