TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Miss Food City, the Elizabethton Classic Band Competition and more are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities.
Below are area events happening from Friday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 29.
To view a complete list of Halloween-themed events in the region, click here.
Milligan Homecoming
- Homecoming celebrations at Milligan University
- Friday and Saturday
- Full schedule of events
Miss Food City Pageant
- Saturday at 7 p.m.
- Emory & Henry College’s McGlothlin Center for the Arts
- More information
Elizabethton Classic Band Competition
- Hosted by the Elizabethton Betsy Band, featuring multiple local and regional bands
- Saturday starting at noon
- More information
Drug Take Back Day
Several drug takebacks are scheduled in the area on Saturday. View the complete list here.
Out of the Darkness Community Walk
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Saturday, check in at 2 p.m., walk starts at 3 p.m.
- Cumberland Square Park, Bristol, Virginia
- More information
Jonesborough Flag Retirement Ceremony
- Jonesborough’s Flag Committee and the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC
- Sunday at 2 p.m.
- Jonesborough Town Hall, 123 Boone Street, Jonesborough