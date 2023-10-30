JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Insomnia Cookies is hosting an all-day and night grand opening celebration on Saturday in Johnson City. A release from the company said the celebration will feature freebies, special deals and games such as “milk pong.”

Insomnia Cookies said a portion of retail sales from the grand opening will be donated to the United Way of East TN Highlands, according to the release.

Insomnia Cookies is located at 1735 West State of Franklin Road; Suite 3. The new location’s hours are as follows:

Sunday 12:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Monday 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Tuesday 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Wednesday 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Thursday 11:00 AM – 3:00 AM

Friday 11:00 AM – 3:00 AM

Saturday 12:00 PM – 3:00 AM

The grand opening celebration is taking place on Nov. 4 from noon to 3 a.m., the release said. Visitors will get one free classic cookie in-store during the event, and the first 50 people in line at noon will get a free 6-pack of cookies. All retail sales will be 15% off during the event, the release said.