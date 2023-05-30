GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville’s Lyrics on the Lawn concert series is returning this July for its tenth year.

A release from Main Street Greeneville said the concerts will take place each Thursday evening in July, rain or shine, on the front lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion.

The shows are free to the public, and music happens from 7 to 9 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site beginning at 6 p.m., according to the release.

Returning food options include Creamy Cup and Top Dog Hot Dogs, and the release said organizers hope to schedule more for the events.

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Families are welcome to bring their own food to picnic or purchase from an on-site vendor.

This year’s music lineup for Lyrics on the Lawn can be found below:

Madison Metcalf

Florencia and the Feeling

Ten Penny Drive

Vaden Landers

Moon vs Venus

WyldeHeart

The Color 7

The Whiskey Sticks

The Dickson-Williams Mansion is located at 108 North Irish Street in Greeneville.