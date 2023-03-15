TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — St. Patrick’s Day is approaching on March 17 and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities that’ll have you shamrockin’.

–Ain’t St. Paddy’s Day, Bristol, Virginia

Located at the Bristol Hotel’s Lumac Rooftop Bar, this event will feature a Jameson tasting, live music and Irish bites. Thursday from 5 p.m. — 8 p.m.

–Shamrock Shuffle, Johnson City

The third annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k supporting the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House will start at King Commons in Johnson City. Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

–St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Jonesborough

The Appalachian Highland Celts will kick off the event in Storytelling Park, Happy Hens and Highlands Farm will be located in front of the Christopher Taylor Cabin. The International Storytelling Center will host ‘Shamrockin’ on the Plaza’ with live music, a beer garden and a brew fun run. Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

–St. Patrick’s Day Dance, Johnson City

A St. Patrick’s Day Dance at Johnson City Elks Lodge #825 with Railway Express. Friday from 8 p.m. — 12 a.m.

–St. Patrick’s Day Music: The Blarney Stoners, Kingsport

A free concert featuring The Blarney Stoners at Gypsy Circus Cider Company. Friday starting at 7 p.m.

–St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke, Bluff City

Enjoy an Irish-inspired menu and karaoke with DJ Dubin at the Riverside Taphouse at South Fork in Bluff City. Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. on Friday.

–St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Erwin

USA Raft Adventure Resort is hosting a pre-season St. Patrick’s Day party to kick off the rafting season. The event on Friday night will have food, brews and live music. March 17 and 18 starting at 12 p.m.