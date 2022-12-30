TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — 2023 is right around the corner and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of celebrations everyone can enjoy in the Tri-Cities.

Johnson City

  • New Year’s Eve with The Kindest People, Fairview and Sleep City
    • Capone’s, 227 E Main St, Johnson City
    • 18+, doors at 8 p.m. and show at 10 p.m.
  • Wing in the New Year with Southern Rebellion
    • 21+, tickets include party favors, a balloon drop and a champagne toast at midnight. The event starts at 9 p.m.
    • Wild Wing Cafe, 71 Wilson Ave, Johnson City
  • NYE Party at Tiebreakers
    • Free 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. event for all ages, no ticket is required. Attendees will have access to a DJ and ball drop in the front lobby, a circus night will also feature jugglers and aerialists.
    • VIP upgrades for 21+ can be purchased here.
    • Tiebreakers, 1805 N Roan St, Johnson City
  • New Year’s Eve Party at Tennessee Hills
    • Tennessee Hills’ NYE event will feature $4 beers, $6 cocktails and The Whiskey Kitchen food truck. The event will run from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
    • Tennessee Hills Brewstillery, 458 W Walnut Street, Johnson City
  • New Year’s Eve – The Bosses at Mulligans Irish Gaming Pub
    • The show’s opening band will perform starting at 7 p.m. with The Bosses at 9 p.m. until the ball drops.
    • Mulligan’s Gaming Pub, 308 E Main St, Johnson City

Kingsport

  • Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash hosted by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce
    • Attendees can celebrate the new year dressed in their favorite decade attire while enjoying a cash bar and a breakfast buffet at midnight.
    • Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here. The event starts at 9 p.m.
    • Meadowview Mariott, 1901 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport
  • New Year’s Wake Up 5K & 1 Mile
    • The New Year’s Wake-Up 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the Wake Up 1 Mile will follow at 9:45 a.m.
    • Registration for the event can be completed here.
    • Warriors Path State Park, 490 Hemlock Rd, Kingsport
  • New Year’s Eve with the Gypsy Queens
    • Two free shows will be held at the cidery, one at 9 p.m. and one at 11 p.m., that will feature a ball drop.
    • Gypsy Circus Cider Company, 2645 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport
  • Noonday Countdown Celebration
    • Celebrate the new year with family without being up all night at the Kingsport Public Library. Crafts and games will be available at this family-friendly event starting at 11:30 a.m.
    • Kingsport Public Library, 400 Broad St, Kingsport

Bristol

  • New Year’s Eve at the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock
    • Bristol Casino’s NYE event will feature live music, DJs, a balloon drop and a 50k giveaway drawing. The celebration runs from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.
    • Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy, Bristol, Virginia
  • New Year’s Eve Black Tie Masquerade Gala at the Bristol Hotel
    • Dress up and ring in the new year with fun, live music and mystery. Tickets to the event are $60 and include: hors d’oeuvres, 2 drink tickets, a midnight champagne toast, tax, and gratuity.
    • Formal or cocktail attire is recommended, masks will be provided while supplies last
    • The event will run from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
    • The Bristol Hotel 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia
  • Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Elvis Party
    • 21+ free event, featuring $3 beer and $2 shots. The event will take place starting at 8 p.m.
    • Speakeasy 33 – Old Post 33, 100 Piedmont Ave, Bristol, Virginia.

Elizabethton

  • Dirty Trixx New Years concert
    • Two guest bands and Dirty Trixx will help ring in the new year at the Bonnie Kate. The ball drop will be live-streamed on the big screen.
    • Tickets can be purchased here. The concert starts at 8:30 p.m.
    • Bonnie Kate Theatre, 115 South Sycamore Street Elizabethton

Greeneville

  • New Year’s Eve Bash at The General Morgan Inn
    • Starting at 8 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music, dancing and hors d’oeuvres.
    • More information on the 21+ event can be found here.
    • General Morgan Inn and Conference Center, 111 N Main Street, Greeneville
  • Midnight on Main New Year’s Eve Party
    • The Town of Greeneville will host its all-ages NYE event. Starting at 8 p.m., attendees will have the option to experience a street party, ball drop, live music and more. A kids’ zone will also be at the event.
    • The theme for this year’s event is “Let’s Glow Crazy!”
    • Main Street and Depot, Greeneville

Erwin

  • New Year’s Eve Party at Union Street Taproom
    • Ring in the new year with Union Street Taproom starting at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
    • 111 Union Street Taproom, Erwin

Abingdon

  • Ring in the New Year with Tumbling Creek Cider and the Martha Washington Inn
    • Join Tumbling Creek for a pre-party from 7-9 p.m. at the Spring House in Abingdon, followed by the main party starting at 9 p.m. at The Martha Washington Inn & Spa.
    • Guests can experience live music, desserts, a ball drop and more.
    • The Spring House, located in Wolf Hills Coffee, 112 Court Street NE, Abingdon
    • The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, 150 West Main Street Abingdon