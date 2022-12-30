TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — 2023 is right around the corner and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of celebrations everyone can enjoy in the Tri-Cities.
Johnson City
- New Year’s Eve with The Kindest People, Fairview and Sleep City
- Capone’s, 227 E Main St, Johnson City
- 18+, doors at 8 p.m. and show at 10 p.m.
- Wing in the New Year with Southern Rebellion
- 21+, tickets include party favors, a balloon drop and a champagne toast at midnight. The event starts at 9 p.m.
- Wild Wing Cafe, 71 Wilson Ave, Johnson City
- NYE Party at Tiebreakers
- Free 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. event for all ages, no ticket is required. Attendees will have access to a DJ and ball drop in the front lobby, a circus night will also feature jugglers and aerialists.
- VIP upgrades for 21+ can be purchased here.
- Tiebreakers, 1805 N Roan St, Johnson City
- New Year’s Eve Party at Tennessee Hills
- Tennessee Hills’ NYE event will feature $4 beers, $6 cocktails and The Whiskey Kitchen food truck. The event will run from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Tennessee Hills Brewstillery, 458 W Walnut Street, Johnson City
- New Year’s Eve – The Bosses at Mulligans Irish Gaming Pub
- The show’s opening band will perform starting at 7 p.m. with The Bosses at 9 p.m. until the ball drops.
- Mulligan’s Gaming Pub, 308 E Main St, Johnson City
Kingsport
- Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash hosted by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce
- Attendees can celebrate the new year dressed in their favorite decade attire while enjoying a cash bar and a breakfast buffet at midnight.
- Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here. The event starts at 9 p.m.
- Meadowview Mariott, 1901 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport
- New Year’s Wake Up 5K & 1 Mile
- The New Year’s Wake-Up 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the Wake Up 1 Mile will follow at 9:45 a.m.
- Registration for the event can be completed here.
- Warriors Path State Park, 490 Hemlock Rd, Kingsport
- New Year’s Eve with the Gypsy Queens
- Two free shows will be held at the cidery, one at 9 p.m. and one at 11 p.m., that will feature a ball drop.
- Gypsy Circus Cider Company, 2645 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport
- Noonday Countdown Celebration
- Celebrate the new year with family without being up all night at the Kingsport Public Library. Crafts and games will be available at this family-friendly event starting at 11:30 a.m.
- Kingsport Public Library, 400 Broad St, Kingsport
Bristol
- New Year’s Eve at the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock
- Bristol Casino’s NYE event will feature live music, DJs, a balloon drop and a 50k giveaway drawing. The celebration runs from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy, Bristol, Virginia
- New Year’s Eve Black Tie Masquerade Gala at the Bristol Hotel
- Dress up and ring in the new year with fun, live music and mystery. Tickets to the event are $60 and include: hors d’oeuvres, 2 drink tickets, a midnight champagne toast, tax, and gratuity.
- Formal or cocktail attire is recommended, masks will be provided while supplies last
- The event will run from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
- The Bristol Hotel 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia
- Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Elvis Party
- 21+ free event, featuring $3 beer and $2 shots. The event will take place starting at 8 p.m.
- Speakeasy 33 – Old Post 33, 100 Piedmont Ave, Bristol, Virginia.
Elizabethton
- Dirty Trixx New Years concert
- Two guest bands and Dirty Trixx will help ring in the new year at the Bonnie Kate. The ball drop will be live-streamed on the big screen.
- Tickets can be purchased here. The concert starts at 8:30 p.m.
- Bonnie Kate Theatre, 115 South Sycamore Street Elizabethton
Greeneville
- New Year’s Eve Bash at The General Morgan Inn
- Starting at 8 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music, dancing and hors d’oeuvres.
- More information on the 21+ event can be found here.
- General Morgan Inn and Conference Center, 111 N Main Street, Greeneville
- Midnight on Main New Year’s Eve Party
- The Town of Greeneville will host its all-ages NYE event. Starting at 8 p.m., attendees will have the option to experience a street party, ball drop, live music and more. A kids’ zone will also be at the event.
- The theme for this year’s event is “Let’s Glow Crazy!”
- Main Street and Depot, Greeneville
Erwin
- New Year’s Eve Party at Union Street Taproom
- Ring in the new year with Union Street Taproom starting at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
- 111 Union Street Taproom, Erwin
Abingdon
- Ring in the New Year with Tumbling Creek Cider and the Martha Washington Inn
- Join Tumbling Creek for a pre-party from 7-9 p.m. at the Spring House in Abingdon, followed by the main party starting at 9 p.m. at The Martha Washington Inn & Spa.
- Guests can experience live music, desserts, a ball drop and more.
- The Spring House, located in Wolf Hills Coffee, 112 Court Street NE, Abingdon
- The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, 150 West Main Street Abingdon