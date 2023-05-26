TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Memorial Day is observed on Monday, May 29, and there are plenty of events planned around the Tri-Cities to honor the day and more.

Below are weekend events happening from Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29.

Wetlands Opening

Wetlands Waterpark in Jonesborough opens for the season on Saturday. For more information, click here.

Area Graduations – Science Hill Graduation, Greeneville, West Ridge

Ride to Fight Suicide, Memorial Weekend Benefit Ride/Poker Run

The ride starts at Black Wolf Harley-Davidson in Bristol, Virginia and ends at the Wood Booger Grill in Norton, Virginia. Registration begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Benefits from the ride will go to the family of Ben Scott, a Norton native, who took his life on December 14, 2022.

Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day

On the last Saturday of each month, the Museum will host an event to commemorate a particular railroad. The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the museum on ETSU’s campus.

Gate City Jeep Jamboree

The 2023 Gate City Jeep Jamboree welcomes all Jeep models on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. for a day of Patriotic fun in Historic Gate City, Virginia. The event will have fun for the whole family with vendors, storefront shopping, food trucks, music, a scenic ride, prizes and more.

Kingsport Lions Club Turtle Derby

The 77th Kingsport Lions Club Turtle Derby will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Admission is free and prizes will be awarded.

Gathering in the Gap

Gathering in the Gap is a celebration of Southwest Virginia’s tradition of old-time bluegrass, blues, country and Americana music.

Behold Conference

Join NFL Quarterback Derek Carr, Patro Mattie Montgomery and more at the free Behold Conference on Friday and Saturday

Covered Bridge Jams

Downtown Country will perform at Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams in Elizabethton. Starting at 7 p.m. in Covered Bridge Park.

Summer Kickoff at Lumac Rooftop Bar

Lumac’s Boojie Woojie Summer Kickoff will take place Sunday, May 28 starting at 4 p.m.

The event will feature live music, lawn games, prizes, tropical drinks and more.

Marion Memorial Day Grand Parade

The Marion Memorial Day Parade on Main Street will start at 10 a.m.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Mountain Home

A Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City. The ceremony will take place starting at 11 a.m.

Jonesborough Memorial Day Celebration

The Jonesborough Memorial Day Celebration will start at 3 p.m. on Monday in front of the Washington County Courthouse.

The ceremony will begin with a color guard presentation by the Daniel Bone High School Marine Corps JROTC, followed by taps played by Samuel Mears and the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will perform the Star-Spangled Banner and Salute to the Armed Forces.

Johnson City Community Concert Band

The Johnson City Community Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Christian Zembower, presents “Never Forget.” The concert is to remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

The concert will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater. Admission is free.

Johnson City Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony

The Johnson City Memorial Day Ceremony will take place on Monday at 717 W Main Street starting at 6 p.m.

Bristol, Virginia Memorial Service

The Memorial Day Service will be conducted by the Bristol Fraternal Veterans & Civic Council on Monday at noon in Cumberland Square Park War Memorial.