TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Whether you’re looking to have a fang-tastic Halloween with friends and family, a ghoul’s night out or something else to get in the spirit of Halloween, News Channel 11 has you covered.

Below are events happening in and around the Tri-Cities throughout the month of October.

Haunted Houses, Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches

Haunted Forest Elizabethton

Haunted Forest Trail, Zombie OutBreak, hayride

Opens for the season on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

172 Big Springs Road, Elizabethton

More information

The DAM Haunted Woods of Kingsport

Contact haunted house

Opens for the season on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

3520 TN-75, Kingsport

More information

Fender’s Farm

Haunted house, corn maze, pumpkin patch, escape room, market, gem mine

Haunted activities begin on Sept. 29, regular hours are Monday-Friday 4 – 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.

254 TN-107, Jonesborough

More information

Laurels Pumpkin Barn

Pumpkins, gourds, mums, decorations, food trucks

Open Monday – Friday 3 – 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

303 Laurels Road, Johnson City

More information

Stickley Farm

Corn maze, haunted house, pumpkins

Fall season starts Friday, Sept. 29

Open Wednesday – Thursday 6 – 9 p.m., Friday 6 – 11 p.m., Saturday noon – 11 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.

531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City

More information

Davidson Farms

Family-owned and operated farm since the 1800s

Open Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday noon – 5 p.m.

993 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville

More information

Country View Farm Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin barn, hay slide, corn maze

Open Thursday – Friday 3 – 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

1528 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey

More information

Sunset View Farm

Pumpkins, squash, decorations

Open everyday noon – 6 p.m.

1563 Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough

More information

Fleenor Farms

Corn maze, pumpkin patch

Fall activities start Oct. 7 from 1 – 8 p.m.

8006 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, Virginia

More information

Pungo Farms

Pumpkins, corn maze, decorations, crafts

Monday – Friday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 – 6 p.m.

1264 Gillenwater Chapel Road, Nickelsville

More information

Corn-Fusion Corn Maze

Corn maze, corn pool, hay rides, cow train

Friday 5 – 10 p.m., Saturday 2 – 10 p.m., Sunday 2 – 6 p.m.

19372 Brumley Gap Rd, Abingdon

More information

The Haunted Grounds

Haunted house, escape room, zombie laser tag, haunted museum

Wednesday, Thursday 7 – 10 p.m., Friday, Saturday – 7 p.m. – midnight, Halloween 7 p.m. – midnight.

Appalachian Fairgrounds, Gray, TN, 100 Lakeview Street

More information

The Funhouse Haunted Attraction

Haunted attraction

Friday and Saturday, 8 – 11 p.m.

531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City

More information

The Warehouse

Haunted attraction

Friday and Saturday, 8 – 11 p.m.

313 Legion Street, Weber City

More information

Tricks and Treats

Trick or Treat on the Streets

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Downtown Kingsport

More information

Trunks of Treats on the Street

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 – 7 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Bluff City

Trunk or Treat Food Truck Rally

Friday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

Chaotic Crew MC clubhouse 3712 West Market St, Johnson City

More information

Trunk or Treat at Cedar Grove Baptist Church

Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

353 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City

More information

Trunk or Treat Walnut Christian Church

Sunday, Oct. 29, 4 – 6 p.m.

Walnut Christian Church, 2318 S Greenwood Dr, Johnson City

More information

Trunk or Treat at Central Baptist Church

Sunday, Oct. 29, 4 – 6 p.m.

Central Baptist Church, 300 N Roan St, Johnson City

More information

Block Party & Trunk or Treat

Sunday, Oct. 29, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Antioch Baptist Church, 1014 Antioch Road, Johnson City

More information

Trunks of Treats at First Baptist Church

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.

First Baptist Church in Blountville

More information

“Halloween Madness” and “Trunk or Treat”

Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Downtown Marion

Here for the BOOze?

Johnson City’s 2023 Oktoberfest DIY Pub Crawl

Ongoing until Oct. 3

Pick up a postcard at participating downtown breweries/pubs

Visit a minimum of 6 locations to be included in a giveaway

To view locations, click here.

Bristol Oktoberfest

Sample German-style food and beverages from 11 area businesses

Sept. 30 from 2 – 6 p.m.

Downtown Bristol locations

For more information, click here

Pearls, Pumpkins, and Prohibition

Roaring 20s-themed Halloween Party

Friday, Oct. 7 starting at 7 p.m.

SWVA Cultural Center in Abingdon

For more information, click here

Burlesque & Variety Shows by Black Shawl Cabaret

Friday The 13th Stand-Up Comedy

Friday, Oct. 13 from 7-9 p.m.

Featuring several regional and local stand-up comedians, alcohol and food available for purchase

VFW Event Hall, 2518 Jim Funkhouser Road

For more information, click here

Rocky Horror Music Show in Johnson City

Played live by an All-Star Asheville Band

Oct. 19 doors open at 7 p.m. show starts at 8 p.m.

More information

Other Spooktacular Events

“Van Ghoul” Canvas Class

Guided paint class

Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

Kil’n Time Contemporary Ceramics in Bristol, Tennessee

$40 per person, for more information, click here

Spooky Tea At The Martha

Halloween-themed tea at The Marsha Washington Inn & Spa

Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 – 3 p.m.

$45 per person

For more information, click here

Stories from the Pumpkin Patch

Family-friendly event with crafts and stories

Oct. 14 from 3 – 8 p.m.

Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site

More information

Stories with a Spirit Abingdon

Storytelling of Abingdon’s mysterious and haunted past

Oct. 11 from 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

The Book Cellar in Abingdon

More information

ASD’s First Annual HarvestFest

Vendor market, live music, kid activities, food trucks, petting zoo and more

Oct. 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Blue Mountain Therapy in Abingdon

More information

Model City Monster Bash

DJ, pumpkin carving and costume contests and more

Oct. 28, 7 – 11 p.m.

Farmer’s Market in downtown Kingsport

More information

Inaugural Halloween Parade in Downtown Bristol TN/VA

Trick or treating and a parade

Oct. 28, 9 a.m.

Downtown Bristol Virginia, Tennessee

More information

Marion Farmers Market “Plumpest Pumpkin”

Plumpest pumpkin contest with a grand prize winner

Oct. 14, 11 a.m.

Marion Farmer’s Market

More information

Scarecrow Lane

Scarecrow contest

Oct. 18-27

Downtown Marion

More information

A Spot on the Hill

Researched-based play showcasing true local stories

Performances on Oct 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 6:30 p.m. Matinees at 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 21.

Old Jonesborough Cemetery

More information

Editor’s Note: This list will be updated throughout October.