TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Whether you’re looking to have a fang-tastic Halloween with friends and family, a ghoul’s night out or something else to get in the spirit of Halloween, News Channel 11 has you covered.
Below are events happening in and around the Tri-Cities throughout the month of October.
Haunted Houses, Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches
Haunted Forest Elizabethton
- Haunted Forest Trail, Zombie OutBreak, hayride
- Opens for the season on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
- 172 Big Springs Road, Elizabethton
- More information
The DAM Haunted Woods of Kingsport
- Contact haunted house
- Opens for the season on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
- 3520 TN-75, Kingsport
- More information
Fender’s Farm
- Haunted house, corn maze, pumpkin patch, escape room, market, gem mine
- Haunted activities begin on Sept. 29, regular hours are Monday-Friday 4 – 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.
- 254 TN-107, Jonesborough
- More information
Laurels Pumpkin Barn
- Pumpkins, gourds, mums, decorations, food trucks
- Open Monday – Friday 3 – 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.
- 303 Laurels Road, Johnson City
- More information
Stickley Farm
- Corn maze, haunted house, pumpkins
- Fall season starts Friday, Sept. 29
- Open Wednesday – Thursday 6 – 9 p.m., Friday 6 – 11 p.m., Saturday noon – 11 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.
- 531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City
- More information
Davidson Farms
- Family-owned and operated farm since the 1800s
- Open Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday noon – 5 p.m.
- 993 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville
- More information
Country View Farm Pumpkin Patch
- Pumpkin barn, hay slide, corn maze
- Open Thursday – Friday 3 – 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- 1528 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey
- More information
Sunset View Farm
- Pumpkins, squash, decorations
- Open everyday noon – 6 p.m.
- 1563 Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough
- More information
Fleenor Farms
- Corn maze, pumpkin patch
- Fall activities start Oct. 7 from 1 – 8 p.m.
- 8006 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, Virginia
- More information
Pungo Farms
- Pumpkins, corn maze, decorations, crafts
- Monday – Friday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 – 6 p.m.
- 1264 Gillenwater Chapel Road, Nickelsville
- More information
Corn-Fusion Corn Maze
- Corn maze, corn pool, hay rides, cow train
- Friday 5 – 10 p.m., Saturday 2 – 10 p.m., Sunday 2 – 6 p.m.
- 19372 Brumley Gap Rd, Abingdon
- More information
The Haunted Grounds
- Haunted house, escape room, zombie laser tag, haunted museum
- Wednesday, Thursday 7 – 10 p.m., Friday, Saturday – 7 p.m. – midnight, Halloween 7 p.m. – midnight.
- Appalachian Fairgrounds, Gray, TN, 100 Lakeview Street
- More information
The Funhouse Haunted Attraction
- Haunted attraction
- Friday and Saturday, 8 – 11 p.m.
- 531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City
- More information
The Warehouse
- Haunted attraction
- Friday and Saturday, 8 – 11 p.m.
- 313 Legion Street, Weber City
- More information
Tricks and Treats
Trick or Treat on the Streets
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12 – 2 p.m.
- Downtown Kingsport
- More information
Trunks of Treats on the Street
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 – 7 p.m.
- First Baptist Church of Bluff City
Trunk or Treat Food Truck Rally
- Friday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
- Chaotic Crew MC clubhouse 3712 West Market St, Johnson City
- More information
Trunk or Treat at Cedar Grove Baptist Church
- Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
- 353 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City
- More information
Trunk or Treat Walnut Christian Church
- Sunday, Oct. 29, 4 – 6 p.m.
- Walnut Christian Church, 2318 S Greenwood Dr, Johnson City
- More information
Trunk or Treat at Central Baptist Church
- Sunday, Oct. 29, 4 – 6 p.m.
- Central Baptist Church, 300 N Roan St, Johnson City
- More information
Block Party & Trunk or Treat
- Sunday, Oct. 29, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Antioch Baptist Church, 1014 Antioch Road, Johnson City
- More information
Trunks of Treats at First Baptist Church
- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.
- First Baptist Church in Blountville
- More information
“Halloween Madness” and “Trunk or Treat”
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Downtown Marion
Here for the BOOze?
Johnson City’s 2023 Oktoberfest DIY Pub Crawl
- Ongoing until Oct. 3
- Pick up a postcard at participating downtown breweries/pubs
- Visit a minimum of 6 locations to be included in a giveaway
- To view locations, click here.
Bristol Oktoberfest
- Sample German-style food and beverages from 11 area businesses
- Sept. 30 from 2 – 6 p.m.
- Downtown Bristol locations
- For more information, click here
Pearls, Pumpkins, and Prohibition
- Roaring 20s-themed Halloween Party
- Friday, Oct. 7 starting at 7 p.m.
- SWVA Cultural Center in Abingdon
- For more information, click here
Burlesque & Variety Shows by Black Shawl Cabaret
- Friday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. at Stateline Bar & Grille
- Oct. 28, 7 p.m. at Abingdon Vineyards
Friday The 13th Stand-Up Comedy
- Friday, Oct. 13 from 7-9 p.m.
- Featuring several regional and local stand-up comedians, alcohol and food available for purchase
- VFW Event Hall, 2518 Jim Funkhouser Road
- For more information, click here
Rocky Horror Music Show in Johnson City
- Played live by an All-Star Asheville Band
- Oct. 19 doors open at 7 p.m. show starts at 8 p.m.
- More information
Other Spooktacular Events
“Van Ghoul” Canvas Class
- Guided paint class
- Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.
- Kil’n Time Contemporary Ceramics in Bristol, Tennessee
- $40 per person, for more information, click here
Spooky Tea At The Martha
- Halloween-themed tea at The Marsha Washington Inn & Spa
- Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 – 3 p.m.
- $45 per person
- For more information, click here
Stories from the Pumpkin Patch
- Family-friendly event with crafts and stories
- Oct. 14 from 3 – 8 p.m.
- Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site
- More information
Stories with a Spirit Abingdon
- Storytelling of Abingdon’s mysterious and haunted past
- Oct. 11 from 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.
- The Book Cellar in Abingdon
- More information
ASD’s First Annual HarvestFest
- Vendor market, live music, kid activities, food trucks, petting zoo and more
- Oct. 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Blue Mountain Therapy in Abingdon
- More information
Model City Monster Bash
- DJ, pumpkin carving and costume contests and more
- Oct. 28, 7 – 11 p.m.
- Farmer’s Market in downtown Kingsport
- More information
Inaugural Halloween Parade in Downtown Bristol TN/VA
- Trick or treating and a parade
- Oct. 28, 9 a.m.
- Downtown Bristol Virginia, Tennessee
- More information
Marion Farmers Market “Plumpest Pumpkin”
- Plumpest pumpkin contest with a grand prize winner
- Oct. 14, 11 a.m.
- Marion Farmer’s Market
- More information
Scarecrow Lane
- Scarecrow contest
- Oct. 18-27
- Downtown Marion
- More information
A Spot on the Hill
- Researched-based play showcasing true local stories
- Performances on Oct 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 6:30 p.m. Matinees at 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 21.
- Old Jonesborough Cemetery
- More information