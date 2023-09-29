TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Whether you’re looking to have a fang-tastic Halloween with friends and family, a ghoul’s night out or something else to get in the spirit of Halloween, News Channel 11 has you covered.

Below are events happening in and around the Tri-Cities throughout the month of October.

Haunted Houses, Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches

Haunted Forest Elizabethton

  • Haunted Forest Trail, Zombie OutBreak, hayride
  • Opens for the season on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
  • 172 Big Springs Road, Elizabethton
  • More information

The DAM Haunted Woods of Kingsport

  • Contact haunted house
  • Opens for the season on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
  • 3520 TN-75, Kingsport
  • More information

Fender’s Farm

  • Haunted house, corn maze, pumpkin patch, escape room, market, gem mine
  • Haunted activities begin on Sept. 29, regular hours are Monday-Friday 4 – 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.
  • 254 TN-107, Jonesborough
  • More information

Laurels Pumpkin Barn

  • Pumpkins, gourds, mums, decorations, food trucks
  • Open Monday – Friday 3 – 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.
  • 303 Laurels Road, Johnson City
  • More information

Stickley Farm

  • Corn maze, haunted house, pumpkins
  • Fall season starts Friday, Sept. 29
  • Open Wednesday – Thursday 6 – 9 p.m., Friday 6 – 11 p.m., Saturday noon – 11 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.
  • 531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City
  • More information

Davidson Farms

  • Family-owned and operated farm since the 1800s
  • Open Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday noon – 5 p.m.
  • 993 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville
  • More information

Country View Farm Pumpkin Patch

  • Pumpkin barn, hay slide, corn maze
  • Open Thursday – Friday 3 – 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • 1528 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey
  • More information

Sunset View Farm

  • Pumpkins, squash, decorations
  • Open everyday noon – 6 p.m.
  • 1563 Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough
  • More information

Fleenor Farms

  • Corn maze, pumpkin patch
  • Fall activities start Oct. 7 from 1 – 8 p.m.
  • 8006 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, Virginia
  • More information

Pungo Farms

  • Pumpkins, corn maze, decorations, crafts
  • Monday – Friday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 – 6 p.m.
  • 1264 Gillenwater Chapel Road, Nickelsville
  • More information

Corn-Fusion Corn Maze

  • Corn maze, corn pool, hay rides, cow train
  • Friday 5 – 10 p.m., Saturday 2 – 10 p.m., Sunday 2 – 6 p.m.
  • 19372 Brumley Gap Rd, Abingdon
  • More information

The Haunted Grounds

  • Haunted house, escape room, zombie laser tag, haunted museum
  • Wednesday, Thursday 7 – 10 p.m., Friday, Saturday – 7 p.m. – midnight, Halloween 7 p.m. – midnight.
  • Appalachian Fairgrounds, Gray, TN, 100 Lakeview Street
  • More information

The Funhouse Haunted Attraction

  • Haunted attraction
  • Friday and Saturday, 8 – 11 p.m.
  • 531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City
  • More information

The Warehouse

  • Haunted attraction
  • Friday and Saturday, 8 – 11 p.m.
  • 313 Legion Street, Weber City
  • More information

Tricks and Treats

Trick or Treat on the Streets

Trunks of Treats on the Street

  • Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 – 7 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church of Bluff City

Trunk or Treat Food Truck Rally

  • Friday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
  • Chaotic Crew MC clubhouse 3712 West Market St, Johnson City
  • More information

Trunk or Treat at Cedar Grove Baptist Church

  • Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
  • 353 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City
  • More information

Trunk or Treat Walnut Christian Church

  • Sunday, Oct. 29, 4 – 6 p.m.
  • Walnut Christian Church, 2318 S Greenwood Dr, Johnson City
  • More information

Trunk or Treat at Central Baptist Church

  • Sunday, Oct. 29, 4 – 6 p.m.
  • Central Baptist Church, 300 N Roan St, Johnson City
  • More information

Block Party & Trunk or Treat

  • Sunday, Oct. 29, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Antioch Baptist Church, 1014 Antioch Road, Johnson City
  • More information

Trunks of Treats at First Baptist Church

  • Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church in Blountville
  • More information

“Halloween Madness” and “Trunk or Treat”

  • Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Downtown Marion

Here for the BOOze?

Johnson City’s 2023 Oktoberfest DIY Pub Crawl

  • Ongoing until Oct. 3
  • Pick up a postcard at participating downtown breweries/pubs
  • Visit a minimum of 6 locations to be included in a giveaway
  • To view locations, click here.

Bristol Oktoberfest

  • Sample German-style food and beverages from 11 area businesses
  • Sept. 30 from 2 – 6 p.m.
  • Downtown Bristol locations
  • For more information, click here

Pearls, Pumpkins, and Prohibition

  • Roaring 20s-themed Halloween Party
  • Friday, Oct. 7 starting at 7 p.m.
  • SWVA Cultural Center in Abingdon
  • For more information, click here

Burlesque & Variety Shows by Black Shawl Cabaret

Friday The 13th Stand-Up Comedy

  • Friday, Oct. 13 from 7-9 p.m.
  • Featuring several regional and local stand-up comedians, alcohol and food available for purchase
  • VFW Event Hall, 2518 Jim Funkhouser Road
  • For more information, click here

Rocky Horror Music Show in Johnson City

  • Played live by an All-Star Asheville Band
  • Oct. 19 doors open at 7 p.m. show starts at 8 p.m.
  • More information

Other Spooktacular Events

“Van Ghoul” Canvas Class

  • Guided paint class
  • Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.
  • Kil’n Time Contemporary Ceramics in Bristol, Tennessee
  • $40 per person, for more information, click here

Spooky Tea At The Martha

  • Halloween-themed tea at The Marsha Washington Inn & Spa
  • Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 – 3 p.m.
  • $45 per person
  • For more information, click here

Stories from the Pumpkin Patch

  • Family-friendly event with crafts and stories
  • Oct. 14 from 3 – 8 p.m.
  • Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site
  • More information

Stories with a Spirit Abingdon

  • Storytelling of Abingdon’s mysterious and haunted past
  • Oct. 11 from 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.
  • The Book Cellar in Abingdon
  • More information

ASD’s First Annual HarvestFest

  • Vendor market, live music, kid activities, food trucks, petting zoo and more
  • Oct. 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Blue Mountain Therapy in Abingdon
  • More information

Model City Monster Bash

  • DJ, pumpkin carving and costume contests and more
  • Oct. 28, 7 – 11 p.m.
  • Farmer’s Market in downtown Kingsport
  • More information

Inaugural Halloween Parade in Downtown Bristol TN/VA

  • Trick or treating and a parade
  • Oct. 28, 9 a.m.
  • Downtown Bristol Virginia, Tennessee
  • More information

Marion Farmers Market “Plumpest Pumpkin”

  • Plumpest pumpkin contest with a grand prize winner
  • Oct. 14, 11 a.m.
  • Marion Farmer’s Market
  • More information

Scarecrow Lane

A Spot on the Hill 

  • Researched-based play showcasing true local stories
  • Performances on Oct 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 6:30 p.m. Matinees at 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 21.
  • Old Jonesborough Cemetery
  • More information

Editor’s Note: This list will be updated throughout October.