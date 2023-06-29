TRI-CITIES, Tenn.Va. (WJHL) — Hot weather, hot grills and hot dogs are in store for the Tri-Cities this Fourth of July holiday.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of celebrations around the area taking place from Saturday, July 1 to Tuesday, July 4.

JOHNSON CITY

The 36th annual Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration presented by Food City will take place on Monday. Festivities start at 4 p.m. at Freedom Hall grounds with a fireworks show at 9:55 p.m. For a full itinerary of events and musical guests, click here.

News Channel 11 is broadcasting and streaming the Johnson City fireworks live for those that cannot make it to Freedom Hall. A preview special happens Monday night from 7 to 8 p.m. and the fireworks coverage begins at 9 p.m. on News Channel 11, ABC Tri-Cities and WJHL.com.

KINGSPORT

The Red, White & Boom fireworks celebration takes place on Saturday in downtown Kingsport. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks later in the night.

The Mack Riddle American Legion Independence Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. To view road closures in the area due to the festivities, click here.

GREENEVILLE

Greeneville will host its 11th annual American Downtown Celebration on Saturday.

Festivities including, music, food, a parade and fireworks, start at 4 p.m. at the Big Spring in Bicentennial Park. For more information, click here.

BRISTOL, Tennessee/Virginia

Fireworks return this year to Believe in Bristol’s Independence Day Celebration. The event starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday on State Street.

Festivities will feature a patriotic parade, inflatables, food, music, a beer garden, fireworks and more. For more information, click here.

JONESBOROUGH

The 2023 Jonesborough Days kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Fireworks, music, contests and more are in store for Jonesborough this weekend. For a full list of events, click here.

WATAUGA LAKE

A Fourth of July Boat Parade will take place on Watauga Lake at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Following the boat parade, Mallard Cove Marina will host a fireworks show with live music.

For more information, click here.

ELIZABETHTON

Elizabethton’s Fourth of July celebration will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Covered Bridge Park.

The event will feature a ‘Patriotic Pedal’ competition where people with the best-decorated bike can win prizes. Fireworks, food trucks, music and more will also be featured at the celebration. for more information, click here.

BLUFF CITY

Bluff City was organized and named on July 1, 1887 and later incorporated on July 1, 1901. In celebration, the town will host its first Patriot’s Day Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wells Park.

The celebration will feature morning yoga, food trucks, music and more. For more information, click here.

ABINGDON

Abingdon’s Independence Day Celebration will take place Saturday with festivities starting at 1 p.m. at the Abingdon Visitor Center and Remsburg Drive.

The celebration will feature food, art, fireworks and contests. For more information, click here.

ERWIN

The Town of Erwin will host a ‘Welcome Home Veterans Parade’ on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast and other festivities will start at 9:30 a.m. at Erwin Town Hall.

For more information, click here.

MOUNTAIN CITY

Johnson County’s Independence Day festivities will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ralph Stout Park.

The event will feature food, vendors, fireworks and more.

UNICOI

Freedom Fest kicks off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Unicoi Elementary School. The festival will feature food vendors, fireworks and more the whole family can enjoy.

For more information, click here.

NORTON

The City of Norton’s Independence Day Celebration will take place Saturday in downtown Norton.

A ‘Revolutionary Run’ will kick off festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks concluding the night at 10 p.m. For more information, click here.