(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy.

HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS

Appalachian GhostWalks

What: Lantern-led evening walking tours of locations throughout East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia

When: Click here for reservation options

Where: Different locations throughout the region, including Erwin, Jonesborough, Greeneville, Rogersville, Blountville, Johnson City, ETSU, Bristol, Abingdon, Dandridge and Gatlinburg. For information on events by area, click here.

Cost: 1-2 people — $48 per person. 3 people — $41 per person. 4-5 people — $38 per person. 6-15 people — $33 per person. 16-30 people — $31 per person. 31 people or more — $29 per person. Those under 11 years old or those over 65 — $2 discount with minimum of three people.

Fender’s Farm Escape Room

What: Escape the Insane Inn

When: Beginning Sept. 18

Where: 254 TN-107, Jonesborough

More: DM @escapetheinsaneinn on Instagram for registration

Frightmare Manor

What: Award-winning haunted attraction set at the historical Lexer Plantation

When: Sept. 23 through Nov. 5

Where: 7588 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Talbott, TN

More: Call 865-471-2878 or visit website



Halloween History Trivia Night

What: The Scare-itage (Heritage) Alliance teams up with the McSpooky (McKinney) Center for a Halloween trivia contest.

When: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Where: The McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave. in Jonesborough

More: $5 per person. Tickets are available online here.

Haunted Forest Elizabethton

What: Hayride led by Beetlejuice to and from attractions, including the Haunted Forest Trail, Zombie Outbreak and two Michael Myers themed escape rooms.

When: Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29

Where: 172 Big Springs Road

More: Haunted Forest Facebook page

Hungry Mother State Park’s Haunted Trail

What: A hair-raising hike that guarantees good frights. Not recommended for children.

When: Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Hungry Mother State Park located at 2854 Park Blvd. in Marion, Va.

Hungry Mother State Park’s Scary Stories

What: Free spooky stories around a campfire.

When: Oct. 21 and 28

Where: Hungry Mother State Park located at 2854 Park Blvd. in Marion, Va.

Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train

What: The park transforms at night into a haunted attraction, complete with its legendary ghost train, costumed characters, decorations, trick-or-treating and more.

When: Every Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 23- Oct. 29

Where: 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, NC

Cost: $52 for adults and $35 for children 3-12 years old. Those 2 and under free

MAZES, HAY RIDES & PUMPKIN PATCHES

Fender’s Farm Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

What: Family farm with a corn maze, educational field trip options, pumpkin patch, food and more.

Where: 254 TN-107, Jonesborough, TN 37659

When: Beginning Sept. 18 through Oct. 31. Closed on Mondays. Tuesday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

More: Visit the Fender’s Farm website or Facebook page.

Laurels Pumpkin Barn

When: Beginning Sept. 10. Monday-Friday 3-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Where: 303 Laurels Road, Johnson City

More: Laurels Pumpkin Barn Facebook page

Lee Highway Farms

What: Corn maze

When: Dates and times will be posted on the Lee Highway Farms’ Facebook page.

Where: 15128 Lee Highway, Bristol, VA

More: Contact leehighwayfarms@gmail.com for information

Myers Farm Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze & Greenhouse

What: Farm market is open daily. Activities range from Thursday through Sunday.

When: Beginning Sept. 24 through Oct. 31

Where: 3415 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, TN

More: Reservations for private events available. For more information, contact 423-235-4796

Paradise Acres Hayrides

What: 15-minute ride around the farm on the back of a 1973 Ford tractor.

When: Reservations required on weekdays and recommended on weekends. Begins at 15 past the hour (2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m.)

Where: 4946 N. Roan St., Johnson City

Cost: $6 per person

More: Call or text 423-794-7276

The Corn Maze and Punkin Patch at Fleenor Farms

What: Corn maze, farm stand and pumpkin patch.

When: Hours posted on farm’s Facebook page

Where: 8006 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, VA

The Stickley Farm Corn Maze

What: Corn maze in the farm’s Field of Dreams.

When: Beginning Sept. 30

Where: 531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City

More: The Stickley Farm Facebook page

FALL FESTIVALS & EVENTS

Candy Carnival

What: Crossroads Christian Church to host a family-friendly afternoon of free activities and candy.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4-6 p.m.

Where: 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival

What: Great Pumpkin LumiNights, autumn treats, Hoot Owl Hollow and more.

When: Sept. 23 through Oct. 29

Where: 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge, TN

Haunted Half Marathon & Relays

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Main Street of Jonesborough

More: For further information, click here

Main Street Jonesborough’s Pumpkin Fest

What: Tennessee’s oldest town’s first-ever pumpkin festival, with pumpkin treats, carving, games and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 with tastings scheduled for 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.

Unicoi County Apple Festival

What: The Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce’s 45th annual Apple Festival.

When: Oct. 7-8 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. each day

Where: 100 N. Main Ave.

More: Featuring handmade crafts, antiques, entertainment, children’s area, Blue Ridge Pottery, contests, food and more. More information, click here.

TRUNK-OR-TREAT

Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat

What: Family-friendly fall festivity

When: Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m.

Where: Living Word Lutheran Church at 5210 N. Roan St., Johnson City

Trunk of Treat by The Strong Tower

What: Will feature a costume contest, candy, s’mores and hot chocolate

When: 5-7 p.m. Costume contest at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 2803 Broad St., Bristol, TN