TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — From a beer festival to fundraisers helping animals, there are plenty of events planned everyone can enjoy in and around the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Below are events happening on Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30.

Thirsty Orange Beer Festival

Sample over 150 craft beers, ciders and more at this year’s Thirsty Orange festival.

Ages 21+, for more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

Founders Park, Johnson City

Hear Me Roar event at Brights Zoo

Brights Zoo and The Waiting to Hear Foundation are teaming up for the “Hear Me Roar” fundraiser at the zoo this Saturday. Attendees will have a chance to get up close and personal with animals and characters while raising money for a great cause.

For more information, click here.

Saturday 5 – 7 p.m.

Brights Zoo

Appalachian Antique Farm Show & Farmer’s Reunion

Attendees can enjoy a flea market, food, drinks, equipment demonstrations, a kid’s tractor pull and more at the 30th annual Appalachian Antique Farm Show.

Admission is $5 and children are free.

Friday – Sunday, gates open at 8 a.m.

Appalachian Fairgrounds, Gray

Masterpiece Mingle

This year’s Masterpiece Mingle will bring together art, music and food for guests.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Friday from 7-9 p.m.

McKinney Center, Jonesborough

April Fly-In

The Johnson City Radio Controllers will host their annual Spring Fun Fly-In event. Attendees can experience flying sessions using a ‘Buddy Box.’ Drinks and food will be available.

For more information, click here.

Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tri-Cities Model Airport, 120 Lancaster Road

Jesus Fest

The first-ever Jesus Fest will feature live music, worship services and Bible teachers in Elizabethton.

The event is free and family-friendly.

Saturday from 1-8:30 p.m.

Covered Bridge Park, Elizabethton

240th Birthday of Greeneville and Greene County

History comes alive at the birthday celebration for Greeneville and Greene County. The event will feature a scavenger hunt, an art contest, a chance to meet historical figures and more.

Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Historic Greeneville, College Street

Appalachian Tails Rescue Golf Tournament

Enjoy a day on the golf course while helping rescue animals at the same time. Food will be provided. Four-person teams are $50 per person, $200 per team.

For more information, click here.

Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

Tri-Cities Golf Course in Blountville

Spring Garden Fair

This year’s Spring Garden Fair will feature thousands of plants for sale, children’s activities, crafts and more.

Tickets are $5, and ages 12 & under are free. For more information, click here.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport

Boone Lake Cleanup

The 24th annual Boone Lake Cleanup will take place on Saturday. Participants can receive cash prizes for trash collected.

For more information, click here.

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Winged Deer Park 11E ramp, Lakeview Marina, Pickens Bridge Ramp, Davis Boat Dock and Boone Lake Marina

Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day

Attendees can view the latest exhibit of full-scale and advertising tractors and trucks.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum

Kingsport Farmers Market opens for the season

The farmers market season kicks off in Kingsport Saturday. For more information, click here.

Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m.

308 Clinchfield St, Kingsport

American Red Cross Celebrates Month of the Military Child

The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee is partnering with Warrior’s Canvas to celebrate military children in the region.

For more information, click here.

Sunday, from 2-5 p.m.

Quantum Leap Sports Arena, Johnson City

The Second Mile Race for Providence Medical Clinic

Proceeds will go to supporting Providence Medical Clinic, a local volunteer ministry in Kingsport.

For more information and to register, click here.