TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Warmer days are making a comeback this weekend, and there are plenty of events, indoor and outdoor, going on in the area.

Below are events happening in and around the Tri-Cities from Friday, August 11 to Saturday, August 12.

Johnson City Junction Days

Businesses in downtown Johnson City will transform into stations, offering a variety of events on Friday and Saturday. Events include poetry readings, movie showings, pop-up vendors, drinks, food and more.

Border Bash

The final Border Bash of the season will take place Friday starting at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Center on State Street in Bristol. The event will feature live music, crafters, concessions, children’s activities and more.

Bristol Food Truck Park Back to School Bash

Bristol Food Truck Park and American Realty will host a Back to School Bash on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the food truck park in Bristol, Virginia.

The bash will feature food, inflatables, activities and giveaways of school supplies to students and teachers.

Bristol Motor Speedway Employee Garage Sale

On Saturday from 7 a.m. — 2 p.m., Bristol Motor Speedway employees will host a garage sale.

The sale will take place in the south building (entrance 2) and is open to the public.

Michael Waltrip Bristol Sunshine Festival

The second annual Bristol Sunshine Festival will take place at Michael Waltrip Brewing in Bristol, Virginia on Saturday.

The festival will feature a car show, swap meet with trophies in 20 categories, live music and more. The event is free for all ages and starts at noon.

Summer Social in the Old Jonesborough Cemetery

The Heritage Alliance will host a Summer Social in the Old Jonesborough Cemetery on Saturday from 6 — 8 p.m.

The social will have tour guides in costumes, ice cream and more.

Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party

The rehabilitation center’s largest and most significant fundraiser of the year takes place on Saturday. The Polynesian-themed party will feature, island food, music, dancing, auctions and more.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at Cherokee Creek Farm in Jonesborough. The event is ticketed. For more information, click here.

Paws & Pints

The Washington County, Johnson City Animal Shelter and the Young Professionals of Johnson City are hosting the inaugural Paws & Pints on Saturday at Atlantic Ale House.

Attendees can play with or adopt puppies and kittens while enjoying a cold beverage and learning about animal health and wellness.

The event starts at 5 p.m.

Tweetsie Trail Jams

Tweetsie Trail Jams and the City of Elizabethton will host Casting Crowns and Jordan Feliz on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Over 5,000 people are expected to attend the concert and traffic advisories are in place.

Covered Bridge Jams

My New Favorites will perform at Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams concert.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. in Covered Bridge Park.