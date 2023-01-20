JOHNSON CITY, Ten. (WJHL) — 2023 marks News Channel 11’s 70th anniversary and to celebrate, newscasts will be taken on the road.

Each month, News Channel 11 will visit a community in the viewing area to highlight the people, places and activities that make it special.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, will kick off the birthday bash in Elizabethton. Kelly Grosfield, Kasey Marler and Jeremy Eisenzopf will get the party started at 6 a.m. at The Coffee Company.

Everyone is invited to stop by and say ‘hi,’ with live broadcasts at 10 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m.

The celebration continues starting at 4 p.m. with Sara Diamond, Josh Smith, Mark Reynolds and Kenny Hawkins at the historic Bonnie Kate Theatre.

Make plans to join News Channel 11 in person or by tuning in as all things Elizabethton are highlighted throughout the day during the kickoff of News Channel 11’s 70th-anniversary celebration.