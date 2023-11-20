BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — The 43rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting returns to Bristol on Sunday night, and this year, the new Winter Carnival is kicking festivities off.

A release from organizers Believe in Bristol said the 30-foot Douglas Fir tree will be lit at exactly 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Cumberland Street. The tree is adorned with more than 13,000 twinkling LED lights and surrounded by 25 live trees decorated by community members as part of Bristol’s annual Christmas Tree Village.

Before the Christmas Tree Lighting, a new event called the Winter Carnival occurs at the same location at 4 p.m.

Community members will be welcome to enjoy free hot cocoa, cotton candy, carnival games, crafts and goodies to take home during the carnival.

The band “Santa and the Sleigh Boys!” will perform an hour-long set of bluegrass, country and rock-style Christmas tunes.

“This event holds a special place in hearts all across our community,” says Maggie Elliott, Believe in Bristol’s Executive Director. “We’re so proud of the additions we’ve made this year and hope community members will feel like they’ve stumbled upon the set of a Christmas movie when they arrive to celebrate with us that evening.”

Monday, November 28, 2022. Photo Credit : Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image

More information on the tree lighting and carnival can be found at BelieveinBristol.org.