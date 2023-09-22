TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Whether you’re looking for a craft beer festival, an all-things spicy festival, a pumpkin-themed festival, or something else entirely, News Channel 11 has you covered.

Below are events happening in the region from Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24.

Covered Bridge Days

Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days will feature music, vendors, food, fireworks and more.

Friday – Sunday in downtown Elizabethton

For more information, click here.

Hawkins County Drive-Thru Baby Shower

The event, hosted by the Hawkins County Health Department, serves as an information source for soon-to-be parents on various topics, including, tobacco cessation, breastfeeding, immunizations, family planning and more.

Friday from 2 – 4 p.m. at Rogersville City Park

Hoppy Possum Festival

The Hoppy Possum: Southern Brewers Cup has moved to Bristol, Tennessee for this year’s festivities. The craft beer festival will feature 75 homebrewers from across the nation to compete for $10,000 in cash prizes.

Saturday at Anderson Park in Bristol, Tennessee. VIP entry starts at 1 p.m. with general admission at 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

TriPride Festival & Parade

The annual TriPride Festival returns to Johnson City with this year’s theme “Let Your Pride Shine.”

The festival will include over 150 vendors, food, arts and crafts, local businesses and more.

The parade kicks off on Saturday at 11 a.m. starting on Main Street

The festival runs until around 7 p.m. with an afterparty at New Beginnings

Sunday morning drag brunch at 11 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Jonesborough Pumpkin Fest

The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association is hosting its second annual Pumpkin Fest.

Attendees can explore downtown Jonesborough, all while enjoying various pumpkin-themed treats, drinks, experiences and more.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough

For more information, click here.

Bristol Pepper Fest

Bristol is heating up this weekend for the 5th annual Pepper Fest. Coordinated by Believe in Bristol, the free event will feature culinary demonstrations, hot pepper plant sales, food trucks, spicy vendors, live music, a beer garden and more.

Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 6th Street in downtown Bristol

For more information, click here.

Camp Firefly

Camp Firefly is a free, one-day camp designed for children and teenagers who have experienced the death of a loved one. The camp provides a safe and supportive environment for participants to come together, share stories and find hope and healing.

Saturday at Warrior’s Path State Park from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Overmountain Militia Muster

Muster of the Overmountain Men are bringing the Revolutionary War to life at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

The event will feature demonstrations, presentations and activities.

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Russell County Heritage Festival

The Russell County, Virginia Heritage Festival will feature live music, a petting zoo, local craftsmen and more.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Old Russell County Courthouse & Dickenson-Bundy Crafthouse

For more information, click here.

Kingsport Walk for Wellness

BAE Systems is sponsoring the Healthy Kingsport Walk for Wellness Expo. The event will feature a Kids Zone, free giveaways, fitness demonstrations, a group walk and more.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 300 W. Market Street in Kingsport

Fall Folk Arts Festival

Exchange Place Farm is hosting its 51st Fall Folk Arts Festival. The festival will feature traditional folk arts, vendors, music, food, children’s activities and more.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport

For more information, click here.

Bluegrass Half Marathon and Relays

The Bluegrass Half Marathon and Relays hosted by The Goose Chase runs through several unique areas of Johnson City.