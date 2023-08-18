TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — High school football, the Meet the Mountains Festival and a block party in Greeneville are just some of the events happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Below are events happening in and around the region from Friday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 20.

Touchdown Friday Night

If you want to stay in on Friday night, News Channel 11 has you covered.

Beginning at 7 p.m., you can watch the matchup between Elizabethton and Science Hill either on ABC Tri-Cities or WJHL.com.

Also, make plans to join News Channel 11’s Kenny Hawkins and Nick Dugan after the game is over for Touchdown Friday Night at 11 p.m. when they’ll show you final scores from across Northeast Tennessee.

Meet the Mountains Festival

The 5th Annual Meet the Mountains Festival kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. and runs until Saturday at 10 p.m.

The festival features live music, ziplining, bike courses, demo pools, air dog shows, yoga, local beer selections, vendors and more. This year, the festival will take place in Winged Deer Park.

For a full list of events and more information, click here.

Back to Depot Block Party

Greeneville’s Back to Depot Block Party and Grand Opening kicks off on Saturday at 3 p.m. on Main Street.

This “Back to the Future” themed event will feature late shopping from Main Street businesses, food, a movie showing, a costume contest, kid’s activities and more.

For more information, click here.

Covered Bridge Jams

Hollow Ground will perform at Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams in Elizabethton starting at 7 p.m.

Johnson City Repticon

Repticon is coming back to Johnson City on Saturday and Sunday at the Holiday Inn on W. Springbrook Drive.

Repticon is an exotic animal and reptile expo and will feature different exhibits.

For more information, click here.

ETSU Meet the Team

A Meet the Team Event for the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Football team will take place on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. inside the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

The event will feature different stations, including, kicking field goals, passing drills, autograph signings and more.

The event is free and open to fans of all ages.