BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Paramount in Bristol added Henry Rollins to its lineup of performances happening this fall. The Bristol venue said Rollins, who has several performative talents under his belt, will be in the Tri-Cities on Nov. 15.

Henry Rollins is a musician, actor, writer and comedian. He’s appeared on several popular American television shows including Sons of Anarchy, The Legend of Korra and his self-titled Henry Rollins Show. Before his acting career, Rollins spearheaded numerous bands such as Black Flag, State of Alert and Rollins Band.

Ticket prices range from $28 to $43 and go on sale to the public on June 16 at noon. Paramount pre-sale members can get tickets on June 13 at noon.

Henry Rollins performs at the Paramount Bristol on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.