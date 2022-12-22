ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – As intense cold and wind sets in for the weekend, Hawkins County authorities say they’re helping coordinate Santa’s journey from the ground.

According to a Facebook post from Hawkins County E-911, the dispatch organization will maintain a close eye on Santa’s flight path as he and his reindeer travel across their jurisdiction.

Dispatchers are currently filling out a checklist to activate the Santa Tracking Operations Center prior to the North Pole man’s flight. Authorities did not release whether or not the list would be checked twice.

Hawkins County E-911’s mapping division shared local data with the North Pole Christmas Emergency Operations Center to better maintain Santa’s schedule along local routes.

As part of their tracking efforts, Hawkins County officials revealed that Santa is set to arrive at roughly 8:15 p.m. on December 24, though weather complications are expected to impact that schedule.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson reportedly requested that his deputies maintain a clear airspace throughout the county in order to avoid interruption.

For those that want to keep up with Santa’s location, the Santa Tracking Operations Center can be reached at 423-923-9112. For live updates, radio scanner owners are encouraged to tune in to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office frequency or watch a live stream on Hawkins County E-911’s Facebook page.