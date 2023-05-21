JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A musical comedy show that aims to provide kids with high-level entertainment while educating them in the arts is happening for free on June 2.

“Danny Doppo LIVE” is hosted by Johnson City-based Blair Academy for the Arts, and will happen at East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Martin Center for the Arts. Organizers say this show will be recorded in front of a live audience and is intended for families with kids ages 6 to 12.

The star of the show, Daniel Blair, is a musician that has garnered millions of views on social media with his violin sound effects– even taking him as far as performing with rock legend Eddie Money and winning a car in a talent show.

Photo provided by Daniel Blair

Admission is free to the public for this event, but RSVP is required at this link. Organizers say space is limited for this free show, and more than 500 sign-ups have already been received.

Danny Doppo LIVE happens on Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts.