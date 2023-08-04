TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — From concerts, car shows, festivals and celebrations, there are plenty of events happening in and around the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Below are events happening from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.

Appalachian Trail Vista

From Friday to Sunday, hiking enthusiasts can engage in a variety of hikes, workshops and excursions. East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Center will serve as the home base for the event.

For more information, click here.

Carter County’s First Friday Concert

Joey’s Van will perform at Covered Bridge Park starting at 7 p.m.

AACA Hot Bristol Night Car Show

On Friday from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Bristol Tennessee/Virginia, Antique Automobile Club of America – Appalachian Region hosts Hot Bristol Night on State Street.

There is a $20 per vehicle fee. For more information, click here.

Bert Street Concert Series

Luke Whittaker will perform at the Bert Street Concert Series on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City.

5 x 5 Art Exhibit and Fundraiser

The Johnson City Public Art Committee is hosting its fifth annual 5 x 5 Art Exhibit and Fundraiser on Friday at the Pavilion in Founders Park. The event will feature over 200 artworks by local artists and is set to begin at 5:55 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Dog Days River Fest

Hosted by USA Raft Adventure Resort, the Dog Days Riverfest will take place on Friday and Saturday in Erwin. The festival will feature nine bands, food trucks and vendors.

For more information, click here.

20th Annual Elizabethton Butterfly Count

On Saturday, meet naturalist Don Hold at Sycamore Shoals for a day-long butterfly count across town.

For more information, click here.

End of Summer Bash in Kingsport

Kingsport Parks and Recreation will host an End of Summer Bash on Saturday at the Kingsport Miracle Field.

The free event runs from 7-9 p.m. and will feature kickball, yard games and more.

Benefit Golf Tournament for Spay/Neuter Facility in Carter County

The Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter will host the second annual golf tournament at the Elizabethton Golf Course on Saturday. Proceeds will go toward supporting spay/neuter capabilities in Carter County.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. For more information, click here.

Johnson City Emancipation Saturday

On Saturday starting at 12 p.m., an Emancipation celebration event will take place in Carver Park. Live music, food, vendors and more will be at the event.

For more information, click here.

American Cancer Society hosts Bark for Life / Relay for Life Festival of Hope

American Cancer Society/Relay for Life will host a Festival of Hope and a Bark for Life event on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

For more information, click here.

Atlantic Ale Vintage Market

Atlantic Ale House will host its Handmade & Vintage Market on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Johnson City.

For more information, click here.

Nuclear Prayer Day Peace Walk

To commemorate the Hiroshima atomic bombing, the Appalachian Peace Education Center is hosting a prayer vigil & peace walk along the Erwin Linear Trail on Sunday, August 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Johnson City Back 2 School Bash

Johnson City Parks and Recreation, Good Samaritan Ministries, 4thirTEEN, LXI, Rise Up, Coalition for Kids and Kaifah Events are hosting a Back 2 School Bash on Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the practice fields adjacent to the Freedom Hall Pool and is free and open to the public.