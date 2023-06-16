TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — A sunny summer weekend is ahead for the Tri-Cities, and if you’re looking to celebrate Father’s Day, Juneteenth or something else, News Channel 11 has you covered.

Below are events happening in the area from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18.

Virginia Kentucky District Fair & Horse Show (Friday – Sunday)

The fair that brought viral cooking star Linda Skeens to fame returns this year to the Shelcy Mullins Sr. Fairgrounds in Wise, Virginia. The fair started Tuesday and runs until Sunday. For more information, click here.

Fridays after 5

Jon King will perform at the Friday after 5 show in King Commons Park starting at 6:30 p.m.

29th annual HOT ROD Power Tour

The traveling car show concludes on Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The event, regarded as the largest traveling car show, features 6,000 cars and trucks from all generations. For more information, click here.

Twilight Alive Summer Concert Series

3rd Generation will perform at the Twilight Alive Concert Series on Friday on Broad Street in Kingsport starting at 7 p.m.

Virginia State Parks celebrate 87th anniversary

State Parks across Virginia are hosting events on Saturday to honor the system’s 87th anniversary. To find park events in the area, click here.

Make-A-Wish 5K

Run for Wishes: A Magical 5K Walk/Run, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday at ETSU (1276 Gilreat Drive). For more information, click here.

Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council Community Unity Walk

The Appalachian RC&D Council welcomes anyone to join Healthy Kingsport and walk 1.9 miles in celebration of Juneteenth. The walk will start at the Kingsport Higher Ed Center at 10 a.m. and end at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

76th Rhododendron Festival (Saturday and Sunday)

Presented by the Roan Mountain Citizens Club, the 76th Rhododendron Festival starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The festival is free and will feature vendors, music and food in Roan Mountain State Park. For more information, click here.

Juneteenth Community Festival

Held in Downtown Kingsport on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. the Juneteenth Community Festival will feature a cornhole tournament, food, vendors, music and more.

Greeneville Juneteenth Celebration

The Town of Greeneville AND George Clem Multicultural Alliance will host the second annual Juneteenth celebration at Bicentennial Park and the Big Spring behind the Greeneville-Greene County Library. The celebration is free and starts Saturday at 4 p.m.

Covered Bridge Jams