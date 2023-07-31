KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is hosting free community events at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Saturday.

The Bark for Life and Festival of Hope both kick off at 5 p.m., and they aim to honor canines and humans that have battled cancer.

The Festival of Hope is free and will feature food trucks, vendors, live music and a kids’ zone.

A ceremony honoring all attendees that have faced cancer happens at 6:30, and a Luminaria display to wrap up the evening takes place at 8:30.

The Bark for Life aims to honor the caregiving qualities of pets with a doggie parade, costume contest, and largest, smallest, youngest and oldest contests.

The ACS said for a $25 donation, each registered pet will get a bandana, goody bag and entrance into the awards/contests.

More information on the events and the American Cancer Society can be found on the organization’s website.