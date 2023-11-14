ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Elizabethton will welcome World Series Champion Evan Carter home on Saturday.

The Parade of Champions will be held Saturday at 6:30 p.m., according to the City. Elizabethton City Schools and the city government have worked together to host the parade for Texas Ranger outfielder Evan Carter.

Carter became a World Series Champion after the Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game Five. 2023 marks the first time the franchise has ever won the title, and Carter was pivotal in the team’s postseason success.

Carter’s family will join him in the parade, along with floats and other participants.

In addition to Carter himself, the Betsy Band will be recognized after being named the Division II Tennessee State Champions in the statewide band competition. The Betsy Band took home the title for a second time in a row earlier in November.

The Betsy Band will not play in the parade but will have special recognition, according to the City.

The Nov. 18 parade will “be held in a reverse pattern from that of the Christmas parade, as the start of the parade will be at the intersection of Riverside Dr. and Elk Avenue and will proceed up Elk Ave. to Lynn Ave,” the city stated in an online release.

Drivers and people in the downtown area are advised that Elk Avenue will close at 3 p.m. the day of the parade, and vehicles must be moved from the road.