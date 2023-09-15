ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who are colorblind will have the opportunity to experience life in color thanks to an upcoming program at the Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library.

The Color Accessibility Program will allow the public to borrow EnChroma Colorblind glasses. A release from the library said it’s the first in the region to receive the glasses and offer them for rentals.

The program aims to help those who are colorblind “overcome learning obstacles and access more of life’s colorful experiences,” the release states.

A kickoff event is taking place on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. to celebrate the new program. Members of the public are invited to see how the glasses work and how to borrow them at this event.

More information on the color-corrective glasses and the kickoff event can be found by contacting the Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library at 423-547-6360.