(WJHL) — Whether you’re looking for events to celebrate Easter or want to hop down to Bristol Motor Speedway for a weekend of dirt racing, News Channel 11 has you covered.
Below are events in and around the Tri-Cities from April 7 to 9.
- Photos with the Easter Bunny
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily until Saturday
- Johnson City Mall
- EasterMania The River of Tri-Cities Church
- Saturday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- 1005 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City
- Journey to the Cross
- Saturday from 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport
- Bush’s Beans Practice Day
- Friday, gates open at 5 p.m.
- Bristol Motor Speedway
- Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt
- Saturday from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Bristol Motor Speedway
- Food City Dirt Race
- Sunday from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Bristol Motor Speedway
- Easter Celebration with Tim Tebow, Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury
- Sunday from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Bristol Motor Speedway
- Easter Services At First Christian Church
- Saturday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
- 200 East Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City
- Easter Animal Bash
- Saturday from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 North Roan Street
- Blue Ridge Artisan Days-Easter Festival
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Kingsport Farmers Market, 308 Clinchfield Street
- Miles 4 Missions 5K
- Events start at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday
- Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park, 2999 Camp Creek Road, Greeneville
- Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Community Easter Sunrise Service
- Sunday at 7 a.m.
- 4110 Sunnydale Road, Greeneville
For a list of Easter Egg Hunts happening in the Tri-Cities, click here.