Ever wonder why Easter is always on a different day? Thank the moon. (Getty)

(WJHL) — Whether you’re looking for events to celebrate Easter or want to hop down to Bristol Motor Speedway for a weekend of dirt racing, News Channel 11 has you covered.

Below are events in and around the Tri-Cities from April 7 to 9.

For a list of Easter Egg Hunts happening in the Tri-Cities, click here.