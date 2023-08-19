JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new drive-thru-only business that cooks with locally sourced food ingredients has moved into the former SunTrust Bank building on West Walnut Street.

Business owner Niki Giles told News Channel 11 that “Groovy Grover’s” focuses on serving healthy food speedily and efficiently. The business, which was inspired by her grandfather Grover, is located at 426 W. Walnut Street and is currently in a soft opening phase.

Giles said a good portion of their menu is sourced locally from Southern Culture Cuisine. The business’ social media said local honey is the only sweetener used in-house.

The business will reportedly operate by drive-thru only, with a user-friendly kiosk and QR Code on the side of the building to order and pay.

The old drive-thru bays left from the former bank will be repurposed as food delivery areas, and Giles said food runners will bring customers their orders once they’ve placed them with a QR Code or at the kiosk.

Giles encouraged anyone needing help familiarizing themselves with the system to pull to the window to order and speak with a team member.

Groovy Grover’s team

Groovy Grover’s said online ordering is now available. The business is currently open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. while they “work out all the kinks these first couple of weeks”, according to a social media post by the Tree Streets organization.