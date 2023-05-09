JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Stand-up comedian and television personality Daniel Tosh is making several stops in the Volunteer State, including Johnson City, as part of his ‘Sweet T’ Tour this fall.

According to a release from entertainment company, Live Nation, Tosh is coming to the Martin Center for the Arts at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on September 20. Along with the Tri-Cities, Tosh will make stops in Knoxville and Nashville as part of the tour.

Daniel Tosh is best known for his TV show Tosh.O on Comedy Central and his stand-up comedy.

According to the release, tickets to the Sweet T Tour go on Live Nation presale on May 10 at 10 a.m. Presale runs until general public tickets go on sale on May 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets and more information can be found on Ticketmaster.com. Live Nation is a live entertainment company that is comprised of global entertainment platforms including Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship.