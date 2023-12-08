TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Craft fairs, Christmas parades and more are in store for this weekend in the Tri-Cities. Storm Team 11 calls for a mid-60s day on Saturday and possible snow on Sunday evening.

Below are events happening from Friday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 10.

Christmas in Kingsport: Let it snow in Downtown Kingsport

Music from the Dobyns-Bennett High School Marching Band. Created snow will be falling throughout Main Street Park.

Friday from 6 – 8 p.m.

Centennial Park, 245 E Main Street

96.3 The Possum, WPW / Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive

20-hour toy drive

Proceeds go to “Toys From Cops”

Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off at the radio station, 3620 Highway 390, Bluff City

More information

Bluff City Christmas Parade

Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

Impact Community Center (Former Bluff City Middle School)

More information

Breakfast with Santa

Local Orthodontics’ 5th annual “Breakfast with Santa” event.

Free breakfast for all children, jump house, slide and Santa

Taking donations for Isaiah House 117

Saturday from 9 – 11 a.m.

2333 Knob Creek Road, Suite 10, Johnson City

Tusculum Fall Graduation

Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Pioneer Arena, 212 Shiloh Road #96, Tusculum

St. Nicholas’ Merry Marketplace

Featuring 40 local vendors. Products range from hand-painted items, thrifted goods, specialty soaps and candles, plants, woodworking and more.

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Langston Centre (315 Elm Street, Johnson City)

Winterfest Craft Fair Fundraiser

Vendor booths, food and coffee trucks, a silent auction, blood drive to honor a local teacher and Santa. Fundraising for Global Amazing Shake.

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Chuckey-Doak High School

FIRST LEGO League Model City Qualifier

Hosted by the Sevier Middle School in the main gymnasium.

Saturday, the gym opens at 9 a.m. and robot competitions start at noon

Sevier Middle School, 1200 Wateree Street, Kingsport

Elizabethton Christmas Parade

Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

Downtown Elizabethton

More information

Christmas at the Covered Bridge

Pre-parade event. Storytime with Santa, costume characters, Christmas village, free hot chocolate and cookies.

Saturday 3 – 5 p.m.

Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton

Holiday at Bays Mountain

Wreath making, barge rides, owl searching, laser light show.

Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m.

Bays Mountain Park, Kingsport

Pre-registration for events and more information

Kingsport Parents Night Out

Offering video games, dodgeball, basketball, kickball, coloring, puzzles, board and card games, and light snacks. Hosted by the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department.

Saturday from 6 – 9 p.m.

V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex (301 Louis Street)

More information

Jonesborough Christmas Parade

Saturday at 6 p.m.

Starts on Boone/Main Streets downtown

More information

Jingle 5k

Timed Fun Run through King Commons and Founders Park in Johnson City

Sunday

Kids race starts at 6:40 p.m. and the 5k starts at 7 p.m.

More information

Tannery Knobs Workday

Trail Workday for Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park. The public is invited to help build up the trails by cleaning, digging and carving.

Sunday from noon – 4 p.m.

Tannery Knobs, Johnson City

Atlantic Ale Vintage Market

Handmade and Vintage Market at Atlantic Ale House.