TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Craft fairs, Christmas parades and more are in store for this weekend in the Tri-Cities. Storm Team 11 calls for a mid-60s day on Saturday and possible snow on Sunday evening.
Below are events happening from Friday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 10.
Christmas in Kingsport: Let it snow in Downtown Kingsport
Music from the Dobyns-Bennett High School Marching Band. Created snow will be falling throughout Main Street Park.
- Friday from 6 – 8 p.m.
- Centennial Park, 245 E Main Street
96.3 The Possum, WPW / Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive
- 20-hour toy drive
- Proceeds go to “Toys From Cops”
- Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Donations can be dropped off at the radio station, 3620 Highway 390, Bluff City
- More information
Bluff City Christmas Parade
- Saturday starting at 5 p.m.
- Impact Community Center (Former Bluff City Middle School)
- More information
Breakfast with Santa
Local Orthodontics’ 5th annual “Breakfast with Santa” event.
- Free breakfast for all children, jump house, slide and Santa
- Taking donations for Isaiah House 117
- Saturday from 9 – 11 a.m.
- 2333 Knob Creek Road, Suite 10, Johnson City
Tusculum Fall Graduation
- Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
- Pioneer Arena, 212 Shiloh Road #96, Tusculum
St. Nicholas’ Merry Marketplace
Featuring 40 local vendors. Products range from hand-painted items, thrifted goods, specialty soaps and candles, plants, woodworking and more.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Langston Centre (315 Elm Street, Johnson City)
Winterfest Craft Fair Fundraiser
Vendor booths, food and coffee trucks, a silent auction, blood drive to honor a local teacher and Santa. Fundraising for Global Amazing Shake.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Chuckey-Doak High School
FIRST LEGO League Model City Qualifier
Hosted by the Sevier Middle School in the main gymnasium.
- Saturday, the gym opens at 9 a.m. and robot competitions start at noon
- Sevier Middle School, 1200 Wateree Street, Kingsport
Elizabethton Christmas Parade
- Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
- Downtown Elizabethton
- More information
Christmas at the Covered Bridge
Pre-parade event. Storytime with Santa, costume characters, Christmas village, free hot chocolate and cookies.
- Saturday 3 – 5 p.m.
- Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton
Holiday at Bays Mountain
Wreath making, barge rides, owl searching, laser light show.
- Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m.
- Bays Mountain Park, Kingsport
- Pre-registration for events and more information
Kingsport Parents Night Out
Offering video games, dodgeball, basketball, kickball, coloring, puzzles, board and card games, and light snacks. Hosted by the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department.
- Saturday from 6 – 9 p.m.
- V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex (301 Louis Street)
- More information
Jonesborough Christmas Parade
- Saturday at 6 p.m.
- Starts on Boone/Main Streets downtown
- More information
Jingle 5k
- Timed Fun Run through King Commons and Founders Park in Johnson City
- Sunday
- Kids race starts at 6:40 p.m. and the 5k starts at 7 p.m.
- More information
Tannery Knobs Workday
Trail Workday for Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park. The public is invited to help build up the trails by cleaning, digging and carving.
- Sunday from noon – 4 p.m.
- Tannery Knobs, Johnson City
Atlantic Ale Vintage Market
Handmade and Vintage Market at Atlantic Ale House.
- Sunday from 3 – 7 p.m.
- 111 McClure St, Johnson City