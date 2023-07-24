ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Department of Parks and Recreation announced Colton Dixon as the headlining performer for this year’s Covered Bridge Days, happening Sept. 22-24.

A release from the department said Dixon, a contemporary Christian artist, will play on the festival’s last day, Sunday, Sept. 24.

“We are thrilled to have Colton at Covered Bridge Days this year,” said David Nanney, Recreation Manager for Elizabethton Parks and Recreation. “We invite everyone to join us for this three-day celebration of music, culture, and community.”

Dixon got his start when he became a finalist on American Idol. He went on to release numerous chart-topping albums within his genre.

Elizabethton Parks and Rec said the remaining artists set to perform at the 2023 Covered Bridge Days will be announced on Tuesday.