TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — A Cocoa Crawl in Bristol, Kingsport’s Glow Swimming Party and more are set for this weekend in the Tri-Cities.

Below are events happening in the area on Friday, Jan 5 and Saturday, Jan 6.

Believe in Bristol Cocoa Crawl

Downtown Bristol business will highlight all things chocolate at Believe in Bristol’s First Friday event. The Cocoa Crawl takes place all day on Friday.

The following businesses are highlighted in the Cocoa Crawl:

Pins & Friends

Machiavelli’s

Bloom

The Axe & Ale House

Cheap Thrills Records

Fina Florals

Urban Thistle

The Rooftop at Sessions Hotel

Boho Collective

The Local Merchants

For more information, click here.

Bays Mountain New Year’s Yoga Hike

Bays Mountain Park will partner with a local yoga instructor to offer a New Year’s Yoga Hike on Saturday.

The 70-minute event starts at 11 a.m. and attendees will hike around two miles on the Lakeside Trail.

Trail bridges will be used to teach standing yoga poses while challenging strength, flexibility and balance, Bays Mountain Park said in a release.

For more information, click here.

Let’s Glow Swimming

Hosted by the Kingsport Aquatic Center, the nighttime swimming event will take place from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the aquatic center on Saturday.

The event is limited to 200 people and is open to children of all ages.

For more information, click here.

Something Blue Bridal Fair

The General Morgan Inn in Greeneville will host a Something Blue Bridal Fair on Saturday from noon – 3 p.m.

Florists, photographers, dress designers, event planners and more will be set up at the event.

For more information, click here.