TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Santa is on his way to town and if you want to get in the Christmas spirit ahead of his arrival, News Channel 11 has you covered.
Below are events happening from Friday, Dec. 22 to Monday, Dec. 25.
Charades & Charcuterie: Christmas Edition
Christmas-themed charades and charcuterie at Theatre Bristol.
- Friday, starting at 6:30 p.m.
- 506 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee
Ugly Sweater Party
Games, movies and prizes for the best sweaters at Gypsy Circus Cider Company.
- Friday starting at 7 p.m.
- 2645 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport
Snowy Landscape Canvas Class
Begin with a blank canvas and finish with a snowy-themed art piece. No experience is required.
- Friday from 6 – 9 p.m.
- Kil’n Time Contemporary Ceramics, 818 State Street Bristol, Tennessee
Christmas Stand-Up Special
Stand-up Comedy show at the Wallace Theatre in Johnson City.
- Saturday, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
- 215 E Main Street, Johnson City
Gingerbread House Family Pop-In Workshop
Build your own Gingerbread House at the Hands On! Discovery Center.
- Saturday 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- 1212 Suncrest Drive, Gray
Candyland Christmas trees in Johnson City
Decorated Christmas trees will be on display in King Commons and Founders Park until Jan. 6.
Holiday shows at the Barter Theatre
- “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”
- Friday, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday, 3 p.m.
- “Miracle on 34th Street”
- Friday, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday, 3 p.m.
- “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas”
- Saturday, 10 a.m.
Speedway in Lights and Ice Rink
- Speedway in Lights
- Nightly from 6 – 10 p.m.
- Ice Rink
- Friday, 1 – 10 p.m.
- Saturday, noon – 10 p.m.
- Sunday, 1 – 7 p.m.
- Monday, 4 – 9 p.m.
- Bristol Motor Speedway
Jonesborough Celebration of Trees
- Runs until Dec. 26
- Downtown Jonesborough