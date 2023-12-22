TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Santa is on his way to town and if you want to get in the Christmas spirit ahead of his arrival, News Channel 11 has you covered.

Below are events happening from Friday, Dec. 22 to Monday, Dec. 25.

Charades & Charcuterie: Christmas Edition

Christmas-themed charades and charcuterie at Theatre Bristol.

Friday, starting at 6:30 p.m.

506 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee

More information

Ugly Sweater Party

Games, movies and prizes for the best sweaters at Gypsy Circus Cider Company.

Friday starting at 7 p.m.

2645 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport

Snowy Landscape Canvas Class

Begin with a blank canvas and finish with a snowy-themed art piece. No experience is required.

Friday from 6 – 9 p.m.

Kil’n Time Contemporary Ceramics, 818 State Street Bristol, Tennessee

More information

Christmas Stand-Up Special

Stand-up Comedy show at the Wallace Theatre in Johnson City.

Saturday, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

215 E Main Street, Johnson City

Tickets

Gingerbread House Family Pop-In Workshop

Build your own Gingerbread House at the Hands On! Discovery Center.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

1212 Suncrest Drive, Gray

More information

Candyland Christmas trees in Johnson City

Decorated Christmas trees will be on display in King Commons and Founders Park until Jan. 6.

Holiday shows at the Barter Theatre

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m.

“Miracle on 34th Street” Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m.

“I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” Saturday, 10 a.m.



To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

Speedway in Lights and Ice Rink

Speedway in Lights Nightly from 6 – 10 p.m.

Ice Rink Friday, 1 – 10 p.m. Saturday, noon – 10 p.m. Sunday, 1 – 7 p.m. Monday, 4 – 9 p.m.

More information

Bristol Motor Speedway

Jonesborough Celebration of Trees