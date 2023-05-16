BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol’s Border Bash concert series returns this summer for its 23rd year.

Organizing group, Believe in Bristol, said the first night of the series kicks off on June 2. These concerts are free to the public and happen on State Street. Activities start at 6 p.m., with music happening at both 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

“We are always excited when it’s time for Border Bash, but we are especially excited about this year’s lineup, which includes some local and regional acts taking the stage,” said Executive Director of Believe in Bristol Maggie Elliott. “It is an opportunity to bring great music to our downtown and bring the community together during the summer months. Believe in Bristol is proud to have brought this event to the community for over twenty years, and we’re ready to continue bringing live music to our community in historic Downtown Bristol.”

This year’s lineup and schedule are as follows:

June 2: Rebekah Todd; Jared Bentley

June 16: Hustle Souls; Alli Epperson

July 4: Scythian; Fritz & Co.

July 21: The Larry Keel Experience; Anthony Childress

August 11: Ben Sollee & Dave Eggar; Hawkins French

More information on the Border Bash concert series can be found at BelieveinBristol.org.