TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Need plans for the weekend? Look no further; News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events happening in and around the Tri-Cities from Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 10.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Listen, dance and experience a variety of events at the 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival on State Street.

The festival, aimed at celebrating Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia music and heritage as the Birthplace of Country Music, kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend.

To view the musical lineup, purchase tickets and find more information, click here.

Lincoln Memorial University Dental Clinic

A free dental clinic hosted by Lincoln Memorial University’s College of Dental Medicine will take place on Friday at the Leeman Field RV Park and Campground (335 Fairground Road in Pennington Gap).

The free, basic services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Baileyton Celebration

Erik Estrada of “CHiPs” fame, Byron Cherry from the “Dukes of Hazzard” and Mountain Man of “Duck Dynasty” are returning for the 2023 Baileyton Celebration.

The celebration runs from Friday – Saturday at the Baileyton Elementary School grounds.

For more information, click here.

Johnson City Umoja Festival

The 2023 Umoja Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday at King Commons Park.

The festival will feature live entertainment, merchandise, food vendors, arts and crafts and more.

For more information on the event, click here.

Kingsport Drool Party

For the past 10 years, the Kingsport Aquatic Center has ended its summer season by inviting dogs of all breeds and sizes to come enjoy an afternoon of running, jumping and playing in the toddler area of the outdoor water park. This year, tow Drool Parties will be held.

The Drool Parties will take place on Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 1 – 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Lee County Sheiff’s Picnic

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Sheriff’s Picnic on Saturday in Cumberland Bowl Park.

The picnic runs from 1 – 3 p.m. and will feature food and bluegrass music. The public is invited to attend.

Laugh for a Cause

Comedy Central’s award-winning comedian Paul Ogata will perform at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Saturday, Sept. 9, all for a good cause.

Joining Ogata on stage includes Minori Hinds, Keith Marcell and Mason Guidry. ETSU alumnus Yaroslav (Yaro) Hnatusko and Gary Jackson of Hip to Be Square Comedy will emcee the show.

Funds raised from the comedy show will go toward Restore Ukraine, a nonprofit founded by Yaro and his brother.

For more information, click here.

Atlantic Ale Vintage Market

Atlantic Ale House in Johnson City is hosting its Handmade & Vintage Market on Sunday from 3 – 7 p.m.

Oak Hill Bell Ringing

The State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), is hosting its 10th Annual Bell Ringing at Oak Hill School in Jonesborough to honor Constitution Week.

The program will include music, proclamations, re-enactors and more. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and a bell to ring at the event.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, click here.