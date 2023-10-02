BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol’s “First Friday” event for October features a Downtown Game Night, where the public is invited to play tailgate-style games like cornhole and more.
According to the organization Believe in Bristol, festivities will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants are invited to check out downtown businesses, and at each stop, there will be games available to play.
Participating businesses will stay open late and some will offer food and drink specials, the release said.
Participating downtown businesses and games that will be available to play are as follows:
- AR Workshop – Topple Tower & Corn Hole Boards
- Renaissance Center with Whimsicals
- Matte Nail Bar & Helms Salon – Plinko & More.
- Pins & Friends – Twister sponsored by Muncy Chiropractic
- Cheap Thrills – PopDarts
- Axe & Ale House – Giant Beer Pong, Putterball & Corn Hole Boards
- Machiavelli’s – Giant Yahtzee & Corn Hole Boards
- Hollerhouse – Death Charades sponsored by First Horizon Bank
- Southern Churn – Hopscotch