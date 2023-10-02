BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol’s “First Friday” event for October features a Downtown Game Night, where the public is invited to play tailgate-style games like cornhole and more.

According to the organization Believe in Bristol, festivities will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants are invited to check out downtown businesses, and at each stop, there will be games available to play.

Participating businesses will stay open late and some will offer food and drink specials, the release said.

(Photo: Believe in Bristol)

Participating downtown businesses and games that will be available to play are as follows: