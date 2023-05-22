JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Blue Plum Organization announced the lineup on Monday for this year’s Blue Plum Festival. This year, the event is seeing a change of scenery as it’s moving to King Commons, rather than its usual spot in Founders Park.

Along with several live music performances from both regional and national musicians, wellness activities happen throughout both festival days. Activities include disc golf, an all-ages skate party, a 5k race and a field day.

The lineup for this year’s Blue Plum Festival can be found below and on the Blue Plum Organization’s social media:

Performing on Friday, June 2: Seth Thomas Shake It Like A Caveman Anthony Childress Thomas Gabriel The Fritz

Performing on Saturday, June 3: Alpine Motel Will MacMorran The Kindest People Jesse & Co. Christopher Paul Stelling The Wilson Springs Hotel Annabelle’s Curse Isaac Hadden Organ Trio Cristina Vane Closing out the 2023 Blue Plum festival is Rayland Baxter.



The Blue Plum Festival happens in Johnson City’s King Commons on Friday, June 2 from 4-11 p.m. and Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.