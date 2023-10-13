TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Blue Highway Fest, Saturday eclipse viewing parties and more are in store for the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Below are events happening in the region from Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15.

Bristol Wildlife Weekend

  • Various nature-themed events
  • Friday and Saturday
  • Steele Creek Nature Center & Park in Bristol, Tennessee
Rogersville Heritage Days

  • Art, crafts, food, Appalachian music and more
  • Friday through Sunday
  • Rogersville Heritage Association, 415 South Depot Street
Blue Highway Fest

  • Bluegrass music festival
  • Friday and Saturday
  • Downtown Big Stone Gap, Virginia
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

  • Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday
  • Bristol Motor Dragway
Eclipse viewing

Kingsport Fire Department Family Safety Day/Fair

  • Smoke alarm installations by American Red Cross volunteers. Fire truck tours, meet local firefighters and first responders, free refreshments and more.
  • Smoke alarm installations start at 9 a.m. and the fair begins at noon
  • Lynn Garden Community and Lynn Garden Baptist Church
Marion Chili Cookoff

  • 37th annual Marion Chili Championship
  • Saturday beginning at 3 p.m.
  • Downtown Marion
VDOT Touch a Truck

  • Free and open to the public
  • Saturday from 9 a.m. – noon
  • Highlands Fellowship Church in Bristol, Virginia
Douglass Senior Center Craft Show

  • Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday
  • Douglass Senior Center in Bristol, Virginia
Keep Carter County Beautiful Fall Cleanup

  • Cleanup takes place on Milligan Highway from Highway 321 to Okolona Road
  • Saturday at 10 a.m.
  • Meet at Happy Valley Elementary School parking lot
Fall-O-Dendron Festival

  • Vendors, live entertainment, food, fiddle competition and more
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Roan Mountain State Park Amphitheater

Kid’s Cook-Off

  • Union 41 and the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol are teaming up for a mystery basket cooking competition
  • Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • Union 41 in Bristol, Virginia
Opera Star at Emory & Henry College

  • Michael Austin, 197 graduate
  • Sunday at 3 p.m.
  • McGlothlin Center for the Arts, Emory & Henry campus
