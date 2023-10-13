TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Blue Highway Fest, Saturday eclipse viewing parties and more are in store for the Tri-Cities this weekend.
Below are events happening in the region from Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15.
Bristol Wildlife Weekend
- Various nature-themed events
- Friday and Saturday
- Steele Creek Nature Center & Park in Bristol, Tennessee
- More information
Rogersville Heritage Days
- Art, crafts, food, Appalachian music and more
- Friday through Sunday
- Rogersville Heritage Association, 415 South Depot Street
- More information
Blue Highway Fest
- Bluegrass music festival
- Friday and Saturday
- Downtown Big Stone Gap, Virginia
- More information
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday
- Bristol Motor Dragway
- More information
Eclipse viewing
- Partial eclipse begins at 11:47 a.m. on Saturday
- Maximum coverage at 1:12 p.m.
- Viewing parties around the Tri-Cities
Kingsport Fire Department Family Safety Day/Fair
- Smoke alarm installations by American Red Cross volunteers. Fire truck tours, meet local firefighters and first responders, free refreshments and more.
- Smoke alarm installations start at 9 a.m. and the fair begins at noon
- Lynn Garden Community and Lynn Garden Baptist Church
- More information
Marion Chili Cookoff
- 37th annual Marion Chili Championship
- Saturday beginning at 3 p.m.
- Downtown Marion
- More information
VDOT Touch a Truck
- Free and open to the public
- Saturday from 9 a.m. – noon
- Highlands Fellowship Church in Bristol, Virginia
- More information
Douglass Senior Center Craft Show
- Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday
- Douglass Senior Center in Bristol, Virginia
- More information
Keep Carter County Beautiful Fall Cleanup
- Cleanup takes place on Milligan Highway from Highway 321 to Okolona Road
- Saturday at 10 a.m.
- Meet at Happy Valley Elementary School parking lot
- More information
Fall-O-Dendron Festival
- Vendors, live entertainment, food, fiddle competition and more
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Roan Mountain State Park Amphitheater
Kid’s Cook-Off
- Union 41 and the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol are teaming up for a mystery basket cooking competition
- Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Union 41 in Bristol, Virginia
- More information
Opera Star at Emory & Henry College
- Michael Austin, 197 graduate
- Sunday at 3 p.m.
- McGlothlin Center for the Arts, Emory & Henry campus
- More information