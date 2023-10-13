TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Blue Highway Fest, Saturday eclipse viewing parties and more are in store for the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Below are events happening in the region from Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15.

Bristol Wildlife Weekend

Various nature-themed events

Friday and Saturday

Steele Creek Nature Center & Park in Bristol, Tennessee

Rogersville Heritage Days

Art, crafts, food, Appalachian music and more

Friday through Sunday

Rogersville Heritage Association, 415 South Depot Street

Blue Highway Fest

Bluegrass music festival

Friday and Saturday

Downtown Big Stone Gap, Virginia

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday

Bristol Motor Dragway

Eclipse viewing

Partial eclipse begins at 11:47 a.m. on Saturday

Maximum coverage at 1:12 p.m.

Viewing parties around the Tri-Cities

Kingsport Fire Department Family Safety Day/Fair

Smoke alarm installations by American Red Cross volunteers. Fire truck tours, meet local firefighters and first responders, free refreshments and more.

Smoke alarm installations start at 9 a.m. and the fair begins at noon

Lynn Garden Community and Lynn Garden Baptist Church

Marion Chili Cookoff

37th annual Marion Chili Championship

Saturday beginning at 3 p.m.

Downtown Marion

VDOT Touch a Truck

Free and open to the public

Saturday from 9 a.m. – noon

Highlands Fellowship Church in Bristol, Virginia

Douglass Senior Center Craft Show

Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday

Douglass Senior Center in Bristol, Virginia

Keep Carter County Beautiful Fall Cleanup

Cleanup takes place on Milligan Highway from Highway 321 to Okolona Road

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Meet at Happy Valley Elementary School parking lot

Fall-O-Dendron Festival

Vendors, live entertainment, food, fiddle competition and more

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Roan Mountain State Park Amphitheater

Kid’s Cook-Off

Union 41 and the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol are teaming up for a mystery basket cooking competition

Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Union 41 in Bristol, Virginia

Opera Star at Emory & Henry College