TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Tax-free weekend in Virginia, Blountville’s Heritage Festival, a block party in Abingdon and more are set to take place this weekend in the region.

Below are area events happening from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22.

To view a complete list of Halloween-themed events in the region, click here.

Virginia Tax-Free Weekend

Virginia’s Tax-Free weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

More information

Blountville Heritage Festival

Crafts, vendors, music, food and more

Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Old Deery Inn, 3397 TN-126, Blountville

Tumbling Creek Cider Company Block Party

Block party featuring food, vendors, music and more

Saturday from 5 – 10 p.m.

238 West Main Street, Abingdon

Holiday Haven Bazaar

Over 130 vendors and small businesses at the 5th annual Holiday Haven Bazaar

Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City

2023 Bands of America Tour

High school bands from across the United States and area bands will compete at the event

Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center

More information

Wings & Wheels on the Greene

Cruise-in and fly-in event featuring aircraft owners, aviation enthusiasts and car lovers from the Tri-Cities

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Greeneville Municipal Airport

More information

Langston Community Free Health Fair

Free community health fair

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Carver Park Recreation Center, Johnson City

Jonesborough Fall Doll Show

Featuring antique, vintage, modern and art dolls

Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boones Street

James H. Quillen VA 120th Celebration

Featuring special guests, family fun, food, a parade and more

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Johnson City

ETSU Youth Basketball Camp

Free, open to all ages 5-18

Saturday from noon – 3 p.m.

1 Positive Place, Kingsport (Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport)

More information

Bristol, Tennessee Community Fundraiser Dinner

Open invitation to the community, to-go meals available

Saturday from 6 – 8 p.m.

King Lodge, 15-99 5th St, Bristol, Tennessee

To place a to-go meal order, call 423-217-2761

Spiritual Fusions Psychic Arts Expo