TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Tax-free weekend in Virginia, Blountville’s Heritage Festival, a block party in Abingdon and more are set to take place this weekend in the region.
Below are area events happening from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22.
Virginia Tax-Free Weekend
- Virginia’s Tax-Free weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
- More information
Blountville Heritage Festival
- Crafts, vendors, music, food and more
- Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Old Deery Inn, 3397 TN-126, Blountville
Tumbling Creek Cider Company Block Party
- Block party featuring food, vendors, music and more
- Saturday from 5 – 10 p.m.
- 238 West Main Street, Abingdon
Holiday Haven Bazaar
- Over 130 vendors and small businesses at the 5th annual Holiday Haven Bazaar
- Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City
2023 Bands of America Tour
- High school bands from across the United States and area bands will compete at the event
- Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
- ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center
- More information
Wings & Wheels on the Greene
- Cruise-in and fly-in event featuring aircraft owners, aviation enthusiasts and car lovers from the Tri-Cities
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Greeneville Municipal Airport
- More information
Langston Community Free Health Fair
- Free community health fair
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Carver Park Recreation Center, Johnson City
Jonesborough Fall Doll Show
- Featuring antique, vintage, modern and art dolls
- Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boones Street
James H. Quillen VA 120th Celebration
- Featuring special guests, family fun, food, a parade and more
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Johnson City
ETSU Youth Basketball Camp
- Free, open to all ages 5-18
- Saturday from noon – 3 p.m.
- 1 Positive Place, Kingsport (Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport)
- More information
Bristol, Tennessee Community Fundraiser Dinner
- Open invitation to the community, to-go meals available
- Saturday from 6 – 8 p.m.
- King Lodge, 15-99 5th St, Bristol, Tennessee
- To place a to-go meal order, call 423-217-2761
Spiritual Fusions Psychic Arts Expo
- Readings $20 a session
- Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- ETSU Culp University Center