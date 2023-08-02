JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bert Street Concert Series is back this month to provide families with a fun and free late-summer activity.

Shows happen at the Memorial Park Community Center’s amphitheater on Friday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30.

“The Bert Street concerts are a fun and free way to spend an evening,” said Promotions and Events Coordinator Tayler Dixon. “Musicians enjoy performing in the amphitheater as it gives them an opportunity to engage with the crowd. Attendees love it because they can dance along or sit back and relax.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for sitting on the amphitheater’s lawn. This year, Johnson City officials said the free concerts will include a kids zone and the Tri-Cities Roadhouse food truck.

This year’s concert schedule is as follows: