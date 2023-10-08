ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Main Street Elizabethton and Riverside Taphouse are hosting the 3rd annual Barktoberfest on Oct. 14, where the community is invited to enjoy some brews and food, and bring their dogs to make lots of furry friends.

A release from organizers said the event is taking place in the same spot where it first began, at Covered Bridge Park from 2 to 7 p.m. A full lineup of activities is planned to showcase all the dogs, such as a pup cake walk, best trick contest and more.

A pet agility course will be open to animals courtesy of Off-Leash Social. Food options include authentic German cuisine from Oma’s Haus, street food from Taco51 and German-inspired coffee and pastries from The Coffee Company.

This year, the beer garden will have a shaded dining and lounge area, as well, thanks to Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank and the Elizabethton River Riders. A number of local pet-centric vendors will be on site for visitors to find resources and services at, according to the release.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter and its plans to build a low-cost spay and neuter clinic at its shelter, as well as an initiative to bring more pet-friendly amentities to the town.

All visitors are asked to leash their dogs for the safety and comfort of everyone. Anyone with questions can contact Main Street Director Courtney Bean at (423) 213-0090 or cbean@cityofelizabethton.org.